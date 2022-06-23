ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jake Meyers joins Astros in New York fresh off rehab assignment

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - Astros center fielder Jake Meyers is joining the team in New York as they open a three-game series against the MLB-leading Yankees on Thursday.

Meyers will not be active for Thursday night's game against the Yankees, the Astros announced. But he is likely to unseat one of the platoon center fielders sooner rather than later. Either Chas McCormick or Jose Siri is likely headed back to the minors, if not traded.

The Astros like Meyers, who is currently on the 60-day injured list after undergoing offseason left shoulder surgery, as their best option in center. He just completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday night, when he went 4-for-4 with a walk and two home runs in his final game with the Space Cowboys.

