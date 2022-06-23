ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Vince Carter’s Home Robbed Of $100K And More As Wife And Children Hid In Closet

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGYne_0gKFTHk000

Click here to read the full article.

As many fathers across the nation were celebrating their fatherhood on Father’s Day with loved ones, retired NBA star Vince Carter was filing a police report for a home invasion and burglary.

On Wednesday (June 22), the Atlanta Police Department released a police report from June 19 (Father’s Day and Juneteenth) stating that the former power forward’s home had been robbed of nearly $100,000 in cash. The incident took place at Carter’s home at approximately 11:50 p.m. ET on Sunday night while his wife Sondi and two sons were at home and in bed.

More from VIBE.com

Sondi Carter reported to police that she was in bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises coming from the front entrance of their home. She swiftly grabbed her children and hid in a closet, as she called 911 and texted her neighborhood patrol.

While in the closet, Sondi shared with police that she could hear someone rummaging through their belongings in different rooms, which were left in disarray. According to the Atlanta Journal , the neighborhood patrol officer was the first to arrive on the scene where he actually saw a man fleeing in a black SUV.

It is assumed that Carter, who now works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, wasn’t present in the home with his family at the time of the invasion. $16,000 of Carter’s money was retrieved in front of his Tuxedo Park home. Carter reported to police that there was a small portion of the $100,000 in cash that he kept in a bag in a closet. Besides money, Carter’s gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine was also collected from the grounds of the 10,000-square-foot home. The Glock was reported to not have belonged to Carter.

No one was injured during the heinous crime, but the incident does raise an eyebrow about the property described as a “family compound” with “state-of-the-art home security.” According to a real estate listing of the home, the security system built within the home grounds includes 16 closed-circuit security cameras, with a fence that surrounds the home, including an electronic gate across the driveway. However, the burglars were able to smash open the front window of the property to get inside.

So far, there have been no arrests made from the burglary but a fingerprint has been obtained from the scene by police for further investigation.

Comments / 14

Hova powell
2d ago

Smh Thank God no one got Hurt. or Die .??? 🙏🏼🙏🏼.That why u got to know who u can trust. people, place and Things...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

See The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Aftershock,’ An Eye-Opening Documentary On The Black Maternal Mortality Crisis

Click here to read the full article. Aftershock is an eye-opening new documentary that is pushing to educate the world about a major healthcare issue in America’s Black community: maternal mortality. According to the CDC, Black women’s chances of dying from pregnancy-related causes are three times higher than white women. The reasons are broad ranging from limited resources available to the systemic bias and racism in the healthcare field that Black women experience. These statistics prove that the Black maternal mortality crisis is an urgent matter and the upcoming documentary will serve as a step in the right direction in terms...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Chris Brown And Normani Share Steamy Moments In “WE (Warm Embrace)” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of his next album, Chris Brown has dropped off the visual for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace).” Directed by Arrad, the steamy music video begins with a teaser of Brown other track entitled “Sleep At Night.” As the visual progresses, singer-songwriter Normani appears in a silver satin dress. The two dance to the seductive sounds of the newly released track and showcase their passions for dance while exploring the natural on-camera chemistry between them. More from VIBE.comLil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A RowH.E.R. Is Suing...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Armed burglars break into Atlanta home of retired NBA star Vince Carter and steal nearly $100,000 in cash while his wife and children hide in a closet

Nearly $100,000 was stolen from the Atlanta home of former NBA star Vince Carter by armed burglars who broken in late Sunday night while his family was in bed. Carter's wife, Sondi Carter, and her two sons were laying in bed when they suddenly heard a noise coming from the front of their home around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday - prompting them to rush into the bedroom closet.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Wilkins
Person
June Carter Cash
Person
Vince Carter
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates & Wife Dreka Spotted Together With Their Kids

The public has had quite a bit to say about Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka in recent weeks. The Hip Hop couple not only gained fame thanks to the rapper's talents, but they often shared portions of their personal lives with the world via social media. The Gates' were known for their unconventional relationship and didn't have any concerns about addressing it publicly, but after Kevin Gates was spotted with Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, the rumor mill was fueled with gossip.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hawks#Home Security#Fatherhood#Home Robbed Of#Nba#The Atlanta Journal
Complex

Video Shows Boosie Badazz Confronting Man He Accused of Harassing Female Hotel Employee, Boosie Responds to Clip

Boosie Badazz took to Twitter Thursday to tell his side of the story after a video of him confronting a man outside of an unknown hotel went viral. “You ain’t gonna talk to her like that. I would beat your ass if you talked to me like that. You not gonna disrespect a woman like that,” Boosie can be heard saying in the clip, which shows him surrounded by hotel employees who seem to be trying to de-escalate the situation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa & Scottie Pippen Reunite To Celebrate 21-Year-Old Son Scotty Pippen Jr. Joining The L.A. Lakers

Thursday was a huge moment for 21-year-old Scotty Pippen Jr., as the son of Larsa and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. As TMZ Sports reports, the up-and-coming athlete went undrafted in the NBA's annual two-round selection event earlier this week, though he managed to ink an agreement with his own favourite team later that evening, along with Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Nipsey Hussle's last moments detailed as murder trial opens

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside his clothing shop in a calculated, premeditated fashion by a man upset over a discussion about snitching, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday at the outset of a long-delayed murder trial.Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement that there's "no doubt" Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including the talk about "snitching," before Hussle's shooting death three years ago in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy