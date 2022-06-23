ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pats ink deal with Strange, 2 others to complete '22 class

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Patriots have completed signing their 2022 draft class, inking contracts with first-round pick Cole Strange, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.

Terms of the deals were not released. New England has previously reached agreements with the other seven members of its class.

Strange was a five-year starter on the offensive line for Chattanooga and was taken 29th overall in April. He is expected to have a chance start as a rookie this upcoming season following the offseason trade of Shaq Mason and free agency departure of Ted Karras.

The Patriots are set to open training camp on July 27.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

RB Eno Benjamin impressing Cardinals

The Cardinals saw some shuffling in their RB room this offseason with James Conner getting a new deal and Chase Edmonds signing with the Dolphins in free agency. That left the No. 2 role up for grabs, making the role one of the roster battles to watch throughout the offseason.
GLENDALE, AZ
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy