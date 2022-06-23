ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Extends Ball-Malone’s Contract, Softball ‘Wins’

By Brian Smith
 3 days ago

The contract extension of Cindy Ball-Malone is a milestone for UCF Softball.

Sometimes a coach simply fits the program. Fits so well, in fact, that program wants to keep the person around for a long time. That's the case for the UCF Knights and Softball Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone .

The UCF Knights have a really good softball program under Coach Ball-Malone. With her extension through 2027, Ball-Malone has an opportunity to now build upon the consistent success that the program has seen since her arrival.

She became the leader of the UCF Softball program on June 27, 2018. Since that time, the program has continued to win more and more. The improvement is obvious: 2019 (34-21), 2020 (21-5-1), 2021 (41-19-1), and 2022 (49-14).

From March 4 through March 27, UCF did not lose a softball game, going 18-0 over that stretch. The streak included victories over programs such as South Carolina, Nebraska, and Ohio State. The Knights also had a winning streak of 10 games with a victory over Virginia Tech, and a seven game streak that included two wins over Michigan and a victory against Wichita State.

From an individual perspective, many of Ball-Malone’s players excelled this year, with Jada Cody being the most noticeable a First Team All-American by D1Softball and a Second Team All-American by Softball America. Cody batted .361 with 15 home runs and 75 RBI, while also scoring 48 runs herself.

Overall, the number of Knights that upped their performances this season is incredible. That’s coaching and development, and Ball-Malone deserves credit for helping players like Cody continue to improve and even dominate.

With all of the success that recent UCF teams and players have enjoyed, it's great that Ball-Malone will be sticking around to coach the Knights for the long haul. She deserves it and UCF is fortunate to have her.

