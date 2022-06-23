ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Monsoon brings light showers, thunderstorms and dust storms to Maricopa County

By Jodicee Arianna and Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwKg4_0gKFRVvM00

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued thunderstorm and dust storm warnings on Thursday afternoon as light rain was expected to roll in.

Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the weather service in Phoenix, said that the main concern during these advisories were 58 mph or greater winds that would be experienced across Maricopa and Pinal counties.

The warning for the thunderstorm was in effect until 3:45 p.m. The first sight of a thunderstorm was located south of Maricopa County and moved north. The locations impacted were Maricopa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights and San Tan Valley, among others, according to the weather service.

Mosquito season in metro Phoenix: How bad is summer 2022 likely to be?

Benedict said they expected damage to roofs, sidings and trees during the storms.

Large hail, 60 mph damaging winds and ground lightning were expected to occur during the storm. Benedict said parts of the Valley should expect to see between one and three-quarters of an inch of rain on Thursday.

He couldn't offer estimates for how much rain the Phoenix area should expect throughout the weekend, as it would come down to how severe future storms end up being.

The dust storm warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m. Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 were predicted to be impacted.

Benedict advised Arizona residents to pull off the road, turn off their lights and put their foot on the brake until visibility is safe for residents to drive. The weather service also does not advise motorists to drive in dust storms.

The weather service said on Twitter that there will likely be more warnings into the weekend.

Reach the reporter at JHarris1@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Monsoon brings light showers, thunderstorms and dust storms to Maricopa County

Comments / 2

Related
AZFamily

Monsoon storms sparked house fires in Phoenix

Thousands were without power and had to deal with flooding after a monsoon storm rolled through Flagstaff. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rainwater leaks into Phoenix Sky Harbor, weather causes multiple house fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms made their way into the Valley on Sunday evening and created problems for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Multiple tree fires believed to be caused by lightning were reported in neighborhoods in south Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews put out at least three house fires that were caused by lightning. Two were in south Phoenix and another was in north Phoenix. In Arcadia, down power lines caused multiple fires near 45th Street and Camelback Road. The power briefly went out at an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported. At Phoenix Sky Harbor, rainwater leaked into the area of Gate E-5 at Terminal 3. Officials say crews are assessing the damage and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms#Thunderstorms#Monsoon#Weather#Casa Grande
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Rain expected in Phoenix next week

The current monsoon pattern is expected to bring more rain to Arizona. Tony Merriman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said thunderstorms will likely brew each day into the middle of next week. “As far as rainfall amounts are concerned, they’re gonna vary from a very little bit to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

More storms in the forecast for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice morning with temperatures in the mid 80′s, it’s a bit muggy and the moisture is fuel for thunderstorms. Sunday evening and overnight look like it will bring another chance to see some storms in the area. We have about a 40% shot to see storms develop Sunday evening. Some could even linger into Monday morning and impact commuters.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up this weekend

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona bringing strong winds, blowing dust, lightning and rain!. Storms chances will continue each day as monsoon moisture continues to flow in. We're also tracking Tropical Storm Celia off the western coast of Mexico. While the storm is not headed...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Can't beat this heat: June 26 was Phoenix's hottest day in history!

PHOENIX — Editor's note: the attached video is from a 2020 broadcast, given ages may not be accurate. Today's set to be hot, but it's not the hottest we've ever seen. In fact, today's date marks the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix! Jun. 26, 1990 was one for the history books.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thursday monsoon storm slams into the Valley 4pm coverage

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix monsoon weather brings dust, rain, lightning: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Parts of Arizona saw another round of monsoon weather on June 23, with dust storm warnings in effect across the Phoenix metropolitan area. The remnants of Thursday's storms continued to bring rain to the Valley Friday morning, with chances for wet weather to persist throughout the rest of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 dead after blown tire triggers Beeline Highway crash

PHOENIX — Two people died Sunday afternoon after severe weather contributed to a crash along the Beeline Highway northeast of Phoenix. A family was driving along just south of the Highway 188 interchange when a tire blew out around 5:30 p.m., according to DPS. Troopers say the road was...
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

5 Summer Safety Tips To Survive The Heat

As much as Valley residents seem to treat the heat as no big deal or at worst a mild annoyance, it’s actually a serious health risk. If you underestimate the desert heat and don’t take precautions, you could be one of the 2,000 people who wind up in emergency rooms every summer. We definitely don’t want that, so read on for five things to know that will help you survive the heat and get through our summer safely. And if you take away nothing else, remember that in an Arizona summer, consider a bottle of water to be your most important fashion accessory.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

AZGFD helps release 3 black bears after rehab with Southwest Wildlife

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department helped release three juvenile black bears into the wild after the bears finished rehabilitation at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. The three bears, all males, were released on June 13 after being taken to Southwest Wildlife in October. “Our...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1st dust storm of 2022 monsoon season hits parts of Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The first big dust storm of the 2022 monsoon season prompted the National Weather Service in Phoenix to issue a Dust Advisory for parts of the state on June 21. Video taken by SkyFOX during the late afternoon hours show a wall of dust near Sacaton. ADOT cameras also captured blowing dust conditions along Riggs Road, south of Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Who pays for firefighters to save hikers in the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a group of people had to be rescued off Camelback Mountain on Thursday, many questioned--are the hikers held responsible for the bill? The simple answer is that rescues are a city-funded function. “We will respond to the mountain, just like we’ll respond to a house fire, just like we respond to someone’s house when they have a medical emergency. We will respond to that mountain,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. “We never want to discourage anyone from calling for help when they are on the mountain hiking, whether it’s Piestewa Peak, South Mountain, North Mountain, or like yesterday, Echo Canyon.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy