The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued thunderstorm and dust storm warnings on Thursday afternoon as light rain was expected to roll in.

Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the weather service in Phoenix, said that the main concern during these advisories were 58 mph or greater winds that would be experienced across Maricopa and Pinal counties.

The warning for the thunderstorm was in effect until 3:45 p.m. The first sight of a thunderstorm was located south of Maricopa County and moved north. The locations impacted were Maricopa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights and San Tan Valley, among others, according to the weather service.

Benedict said they expected damage to roofs, sidings and trees during the storms.

Large hail, 60 mph damaging winds and ground lightning were expected to occur during the storm. Benedict said parts of the Valley should expect to see between one and three-quarters of an inch of rain on Thursday.

He couldn't offer estimates for how much rain the Phoenix area should expect throughout the weekend, as it would come down to how severe future storms end up being.

The dust storm warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m. Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 were predicted to be impacted.

Benedict advised Arizona residents to pull off the road, turn off their lights and put their foot on the brake until visibility is safe for residents to drive. The weather service also does not advise motorists to drive in dust storms.

The weather service said on Twitter that there will likely be more warnings into the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Monsoon brings light showers, thunderstorms and dust storms to Maricopa County