ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Raft's got its offline mode back, but it "might not work as expected"

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Survival game Raft has reinstated its offline mode after a community outcry, but the developers warn it might be a buggy experience.

After years in Steam Early Access, Raft got its 1.0 update on June 20. The game rocketed up the Steam charts, and has remained among the platform's most-played games since. While one of the game's key features is its online co-op option, some players were disappointed to find that offline play was quietly removed in the final version.

Developer Redbeet Interactive reinstated offline play as of hotfix 1.03 on June 22. "In version 1.0," the developers explain , "we blocked players who were not connected to an internet connection from playing. This was due to certain technical issues that appeared when people were playing offline."

The devs do not explain exactly what those technical issues are, or if they'll be fixed in future updates. While you can once again enable offline mode, you will get a warning message "letting you know that some features might not work as expected, and bugs may occur, but it gives you the option to keep playing, instead of blocking you completely."

Even when playing in online mode, Raft allows you to play solo. But if you want to completely ditch the internet, you're likely to run into some issues.

In addition to (temporarily) removing offline mode, Raft's 1.0 update introduced The Final Chapter , completing the story and introducing a host of new features.

For more of the best survival games to keep yourself alive with, you know where to click.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offline#Raft#Internet#Video Game
GamesRadar

The iPad Air 4 has just taken a serious price hit

IPad deals are at their sweetest when they sit on older models, and this week's discounts on the iPad Air 4 are no different. You'll find the 2020 tablet available for just £429 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) right now - a full £150 off the original £579 launch price. This device has had a slowly decreasing price tag over the last couple of years, but we've only ever seen it cheaper once.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

This PS5 SSD deal sees the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB at a historic lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals can currently get you the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB for its historic lowest ever price today. Right now, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB is available for just $269.99 (was $370) (opens in new tab) for a full $100 off the sticker price. The drive, which is easily one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market at the moment, has endured quite a steady decline from its hefty asking price over the past few months. However, it's never been this cheap before. The previous lowest price was $280, so you're saving an extra $10 here.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Use your own feet to walk through Death Stranding, The Witcher 3, and more with this nifty app

A new app called STEPL maps your real-life steps into in-game movement, letting you walk through your favorite game worlds with your own two feet. The 1.0 version of STEPL recently launched, and it's very simple. You download an app from the Microsoft Store on Windows, and you download a companion app on the Google Play Store. (No word yet on compatibility with console games, or an iOS version of the app.) Then you just start walking with your phone in your pocket, and the app will translate your movement to key presses on your PC.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Destiny 2 players are struggling with inflation even after a massive Legendary Shard dupe

Like many folks in the real world, some Destiny 2 players are struggling to keep up with inflation, specifically in the Legendary Shard market. This sentiment has been simmering in the Destiny community for several seasons, and a recent Reddit post (opens in new tab) from self-described "working class Guardian" Dinoben43 has become a sort of water cooler discussion for players to air their complaints.
BUSINESS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy