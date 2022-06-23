Louisiana Living: Car Zone USA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Car Zone of West Monroe’s General Manager Rick and Peyton Furrer joined Ashley Doughty and discussed their business and what they are doing in the community. For more information watch the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Pilots for United Airlines will be receiving a pay raise. The pilots for this airline are expected to get an increased pay of 14% percent in the next 18 months. Mya Hudgins and Lexi Birmingham have more information on this topic in the clip above.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The crowd and boat racers gathered for the 2nd Annual Thunder on the Ouachita Boat Race Saturday morning. The event was held at the Forsythe Boat Ramp. The ramp is closed June 25, 2022 - June 26, 2022 for the race. In Saturday’s race, 56 boats...
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gas prices are slowly dropping, but hurricane season could potentially cause them to go back up.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 29, 2022, McGuire United Methodist Church will be hosting a family movie night.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Heat Advisory has been extended to tomorrow until 7pm. However, going into this upcoming work week there will be some relief from this heat. More rain chances will be possible tomorrow afternoon ahead of a weak frontal system passing through the ArkLaMiss.
Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA) swore in Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Cobb as its 77th president. According to a Facebook post, 64 Louisiana sheriffs were to elect a sheriff for the president position. The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association held the ceremony at the Winnsboro Old […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks. Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, June 24, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators reported they are currently searching for a missing person. According to deputies, on June 22, 2022, 20-year-old Lakeithvion Coleman of Monroe left his home on foot. Deputies described Coleman as a Black male, six feet tall and weighing 180 lbs. Deputies did not […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big announcement happened in West Monroe earlier today. The Mayor showed off renderings of downtown improvements that are on the way. They include a marina, updates at Alley Park, a gateway sign, and underground utilities and she says the money has already been raised. “These...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe hosted a Career Fair Saturday morning. The fair lasted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the Howard L. Russell Building. Immediate openings were available for the following positions:. Juvenile Justice Specialist. Corrections Officers. Social...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Gennis Gem’s Summer Market is a popup shop for local business owners. Samantha Lewis is the event coordinator and says she is aiming to shine a light on Monroe’s businesses. Samantha Lewis, “Me being in a bunch of pop ups for about two years now, and I wanted to take the […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)- On Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road. This crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Prentice Starr, Jr. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger, driven by Starr Jr., was traveling […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Dinosaur Adventure Show is kicking off this weekend at the Monroe Civic Center with full activities for the entire family. The exhibit will feature everything from life-sized dinosaurs that will come alive with their life-like movements and roars. “We have an information board on them that gives information about each […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that abortion is illegal in Louisiana a local resource center is offering free care to help with pregnancies. Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center of Monroe is providing free ultrasounds, material assistance, and counseling services. “We have seen an increase in clients since the beginning of...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be offering swim lessons for 3 Saturdays in the month of July. The lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The class is only for children ages 4-12 and will cost $2 for each participant. Slots will be limited, so do not wait […]
Apparently, working in a North Louisiana fast food restaurant could very well lead to heightened tension between employees as once again those workers took things to the next level and had an all-out throw down!. You might recall several years ago when it was a customer and a cashier at...
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Saturday, June 25, 2022, the Union Parish Police Jury President Brenda Abercrombie issued a burn ban. According to officials, this included open-air burning of any trash, garbage, leaves, limbs, or debris of any type and shooting of personal fireworks. The burn ban order ends on June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. […]
Immigration judges in Louisiana have denied asylum claims at a higher rate than almost any other courts in the nation over the past five years, according to federal data. However, a new federal rule might downsize their role in asylum proceedings. Between 2016 and 2021, the 15 immigration judges in...
