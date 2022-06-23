ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Louisiana Living: Car Zone USA

By My Sherie Johnson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HgR6_0gKFQIjM00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Car Zone of West Monroe’s General Manager Rick and Peyton Furrer joined Ashley Doughty and discussed their business and what they are doing in the community. For more information watch the video posted above.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Pay Raise for United Pilots

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Pilots for United Airlines will be receiving a pay raise. The pilots for this airline are expected to get an increased pay of 14% percent in the next 18 months. Mya Hudgins and Lexi Birmingham have more information on this topic in the clip above. For more Morning News CLICK […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Hurricane Gas Prices

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gas prices are slowly dropping, but hurricane season could potentially cause them to go back up. Watch the video above to hear Mya Hudgins and Lexi Birmingham discuss the future of gas prices during hurricane season. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
West Monroe, LA
myarklamiss.com

Full evening weather June 25th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Heat Advisory has been extended to tomorrow until 7pm. However, going into this upcoming work week there will be some relief from this heat. More rain chances will be possible tomorrow afternoon ahead of a weak frontal system passing through the ArkLaMiss.
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Sheriff’s Association elects Franklin Parish Sheriff as its 77th president

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA) swore in Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Cobb as its 77th president. According to a Facebook post, 64 Louisiana sheriffs were to elect a sheriff for the president position. The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association held the ceremony at the Winnsboro Old […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Louisiana Living
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills to increase during summertime

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks. Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

The Mayor announce major upgrades in West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big announcement happened in West Monroe earlier today. The Mayor showed off renderings of downtown improvements that are on the way. They include a marina, updates at Alley Park, a gateway sign, and underground utilities and she says the money has already been raised. “These...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Swanson Center for Youth holds Career Fair, immediate openings available

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe hosted a Career Fair Saturday morning. The fair lasted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the Howard L. Russell Building. Immediate openings were available for the following positions:. Juvenile Justice Specialist. Corrections Officers. Social...
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MyArkLaMiss

Local business owner looks to expand small Monroe businesses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Gennis Gem’s Summer Market is a popup shop for local business owners. Samantha Lewis is the event coordinator and says she is aiming to shine a light on Monroe’s businesses. Samantha Lewis, “Me being in a bunch of pop ups for about two years now, and I wanted to take the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man killed in head-on crash, impairment suspected

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)- On Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road.  This crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Prentice Starr, Jr. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger, driven by Starr Jr., was traveling […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Dinosaur Adventure Show coming to the City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Dinosaur Adventure Show is kicking off this weekend at the Monroe Civic Center with full activities for the entire family.  The exhibit will feature everything from life-sized dinosaurs that will come alive with their life-like movements and roars.  “We have an information board on them that gives information about each […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

A pregnancy center offers free assistance to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that abortion is illegal in Louisiana a local resource center is offering free care to help with pregnancies. Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center of Monroe is providing free ultrasounds, material assistance, and counseling services. “We have seen an increase in clients since the beginning of...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe offering $2 swim lessons for children

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be offering swim lessons for 3 Saturdays in the month of July. The lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The class is only for children ages 4-12 and will cost $2 for each participant. Slots will be limited, so do not wait […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Police Jury President issues burn ban

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Saturday, June 25, 2022, the Union Parish Police Jury President Brenda Abercrombie issued a burn ban. According to officials, this included open-air burning of any trash, garbage, leaves, limbs, or debris of any type and shooting of personal fireworks. The burn ban order ends on June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy