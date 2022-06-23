Louisiana Living: Car Zone USA

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.

1 DAY AGO