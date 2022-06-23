ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Craig Snider to emphasize 'people' in role as Texas Tech softball coach

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Craig Snider has had opportunities to lead Power 5 softball programs, but it was never the right situation.

The 21-year assistant coach is a relationship-oriented guy, and for him to make the leap, he required a connection. Such was found in Lubbock.

In fact, it was almost instant.

Texas Tech Roundup: Kenna Sauer, Karrington Jones earn All-Big 12 preseason volleyball honors

Snider is hoping for similar bonds with his players as he takes over as Texas Tech's head softball coach.

"On the first Zoom that we had with Coach Snider, he made such a strong impression," Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. "It was one of those conversations where, when it was over, you felt, 'I want more. I want to talk more to him.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNID9_0gKFQ9s400

Hocutt made the remarks during an introductory news conference Thursday in the north end zone club of Jones AT&T Stadium. Scattered across the room were a handful of Tech head coaches and athletics administrators.

That's the type of support Snider highlighted when describing why Tech fit for his first head-coaching gig.

"It was important for me to feel that support from the administration," Snider said. "I talked about that interview process, of meeting all the administration … meeting everybody. It was daunting at the time, but at the same time I'm so glad I did because I knew that every one of these people had my back. They were going to be in our corner.

"As I told them, this isn't a 'me' thing. This is a 'we' thing. We're going to grow the culture and grow this program together."

More: Coronado quarterback Jett Carroll continues progression through 7-on-7 football

Culture was also at the forefront of Thursday's message. Snider steps in for Sami Ward, whom Tech fired prior to the Big 12 Conference tournament in May. The Red Raiders were concluding their second season under the former Loyola Marymount coach, and Hocutt told the Avalanche-Journal there were "cracks in certain foundational elements" under Ward that couldn't be changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTHHf_0gKFQ9s400

Snider, who spent the past three seasons at Texas A&M, also had coaching stops at Florida State and Stephen F. Austin. The Franklin, Ky., native is known for improving team's offenses and reached the College World Series three times with FSU, winning the national championship in 2018.

Snider has already begun his "people"-centric approach with the Red Raiders. Offered the job on Father's Day, the Tech coach has been meeting with his players — more so to learn about them outside of the softball realm.

"I think it's important that we realize that talent will win ballgames," Snider said, "but culture and people win championships. When we approach it that way, when we try to develop these young ladies as people, then you start to see championships come. That's what we saw at Florida State. …

"Once that culture's established — that foundation's built — then it's really hard to take down."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Craig Snider to emphasize 'people' in role as Texas Tech softball coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Tech Football: Red Raider running backs could offense’s backbone

There was a time, long before the days of Mike Leach and the “Air Raid” passing attack, that the Texas Tech football program was known for producing standout running backs on an almost annual basis. Though we aren’t likely to see the offense revert to the ground and pound philosophy that defined the program in the 1980s and 1990s, when running backs such as Byron Hanspard, Bam Morris, and James Gray were the unquestioned stars of the offensive attack, we could find that in 2022, the running back position might once again be the backbone of the Red Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ironman 70.3 is the longest running Ironman race in Texas and one of the oldest in the nation. The swim, ride, and race competition happens right here in Lubbock. To many competitors, it’s more than a race. Anthony Ysasaga, a four-time Ironman, says it...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

Possible diverted traffic during running leg of Ironman 70.3 race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many athletes gathered at the starting line this morning to claim Ironman status. Lubbock’s annual triathlon is the longest-running Ironman 70.3 race is Texas. It started at 6:30 a.m. today with a 1.2-mile swim across Dunbar Historical Lake. The athletes then embarked on a 56-mile...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Daily South

Plan a Museum-Packed Lone Star Weekend in Lubbock, Texas

Amongst Texas' slightly more well-known and highly visited regions like the Hill Country and Gulf Coast, West Texas doesn't always get quite as much attention—primarily because it exists on a metaphorical desert island of its own, hours away from the nearest big cities and airports. However, those who do end up venturing westward quickly find out that West Texas is full of hidden gems and unique attractions.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Things In Lubbock That Will Straight Up Kill You

West Texas is hard country. If you don't watch your p's and q's you could end up in a bad way. I know you want to think of Lubbock as a big-little town. Maybe you think of it as a charming place where everyone is friendly. Guess what? The specter of death wants to shake your hand too. While the grim reaper sharpens his scythe, I'll give you a list of "Nine Things In Lubbock That Could Straight Up Kill You".
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Ronald Shafer dead after getting hit by a vehicle in East Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

18-year-old Ronald Shafer dead after getting hit by a vehicle in East Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Ronald Shafer as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in East Lubbock. As per the initial information, the officials actively responded to the area near East 76th and MLK just before 10:45 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pro-choice rally held in Lubbock after Roe v. Wade was overturned

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Facebook group organized a pro-choice rally at Tim Cole Park on Friday. “Lubbock Supports Planned Parenthood” organized a rally at 4:00 p.m. in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. One protester, Paige Mahaffey, explained the overturning of...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Red Raiders#Texas Tech Roundup#Texas Tech#Jones At T Stadium
Lonestar 99.5

Save Your Lawn From the West Texas Drought With These 7 Simple Tips

We all know that it's dry, but there's no need for your lawn to suffer. Don't let the lack of water deter you from having a luscious green lawn. Just follow these easy hacks. With regular watering sessions restricted to two times per week paired with the scorching summer heat and the continuing drought, many Lubbock residents are struggling to keep their lawns alive. Here are some simple tips for keeping things green.
LUBBOCK, TX
koxe.com

Cold Front Expected Late Sunday

As of Saturday night, a cold front had moved past Amarillo and was headed toward Lubbock. The front is forecast to move into the KOXE listening area Sunday afternoon. While temperatures will be hot again Sunday, late in the day some much welcomed temperature relief will arrive and maybe, just maybe, some showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday. How much cooler? Temperatures by Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 60’s while highs Monday afternoon should be in the upper 80’s to 90. Expect a northeast wind behind the front 15-25 mph. The rain chance is 30 to 40 percent Sunday night and Monday. Highs by Tuesday creep back to just above 90 followed by mid 90’s mid week and upper 90’s going into the weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: June 27th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: A pleasant day, some showers later on mainly west. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Cool with scattered showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 65°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
everythinglubbock.com

A look at what the Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA funds on

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA Funds on stalker radar trailers, lidar traffic laser units, stramm security towers and a modular barrier system. The City of Lubbock was given $56 million dollars in ARPA funding and almost a half a million dollars went to the Lubbock Police Department and the rest went dispersed to local business who were recovering from the pandemic, rent relief and the arts.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy