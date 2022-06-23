Craig Snider to emphasize 'people' in role as Texas Tech softball coach

Craig Snider has had opportunities to lead Power 5 softball programs, but it was never the right situation.

The 21-year assistant coach is a relationship-oriented guy, and for him to make the leap, he required a connection. Such was found in Lubbock.

In fact, it was almost instant.

Snider is hoping for similar bonds with his players as he takes over as Texas Tech's head softball coach.

"On the first Zoom that we had with Coach Snider, he made such a strong impression," Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. "It was one of those conversations where, when it was over, you felt, 'I want more. I want to talk more to him.'"

Hocutt made the remarks during an introductory news conference Thursday in the north end zone club of Jones AT&T Stadium. Scattered across the room were a handful of Tech head coaches and athletics administrators.

That's the type of support Snider highlighted when describing why Tech fit for his first head-coaching gig.

"It was important for me to feel that support from the administration," Snider said. "I talked about that interview process, of meeting all the administration … meeting everybody. It was daunting at the time, but at the same time I'm so glad I did because I knew that every one of these people had my back. They were going to be in our corner.

"As I told them, this isn't a 'me' thing. This is a 'we' thing. We're going to grow the culture and grow this program together."

Culture was also at the forefront of Thursday's message. Snider steps in for Sami Ward, whom Tech fired prior to the Big 12 Conference tournament in May. The Red Raiders were concluding their second season under the former Loyola Marymount coach, and Hocutt told the Avalanche-Journal there were "cracks in certain foundational elements" under Ward that couldn't be changed.

Snider, who spent the past three seasons at Texas A&M, also had coaching stops at Florida State and Stephen F. Austin. The Franklin, Ky., native is known for improving team's offenses and reached the College World Series three times with FSU, winning the national championship in 2018.

Snider has already begun his "people"-centric approach with the Red Raiders. Offered the job on Father's Day, the Tech coach has been meeting with his players — more so to learn about them outside of the softball realm.

"I think it's important that we realize that talent will win ballgames," Snider said, "but culture and people win championships. When we approach it that way, when we try to develop these young ladies as people, then you start to see championships come. That's what we saw at Florida State. …

"Once that culture's established — that foundation's built — then it's really hard to take down."

