ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Griff McGarry Fans Thirteen in Stunning Start for BlueClaws

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDllv_0gKFQ8zL00

The exciting Philadelphia Phillies prospect was dominant in his start on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It is widely known that Griff McGarry has the best pure stuff in the Phillies organization. Yes, better than that of top pitching prospect counterparts Mick Abel and Andrew Painter.

McGarry affirmed that fact on Wednesday, when he struck out thirteen of a possible sixteen batters in what was perhaps his strongest outing to date. The righty finished his day after 5.1 innings of one-run ball, walking two batters, and allowing just four hits.

The Phillies' fifth round pick from 2021 was widely seen as a steal by multiple prospect evaluators who cited that, if a team can nail down his control troubles, McGarry could easily leap into the upper echelon of prospects in 2022 and beyond.

He's not a finished product yet, but McGarry is showing flashes of immense potential.

Many other prospects in the Phillies' system showed flashes on Wednesday, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm on June 22:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Cristopher Sánchez continues strong season

The Phillies have to be encouraged by what they've seen out of Cristopher Sánchez this season, both at the major and minor league levels.

While his 4.60 ERA at the MLB level may deceive some, Sánchez was spectacular in his short MLB stint in June, in which he pitched primarily one-inning appearances. He allowed nary a run in that three game span, and surrendered just two hits.

In Triple-A, the story has been very much the same. Sánchez has begun to stretch into a starter's role again, and has thus far tossed 17 innings of 2.12 ERA ball, striking out 18. He's walked just three batters, a major improvement for the lefty.

He has a strong chance to be a serviceable, multi-inning, left-handed relief option for the Phillies in the future, something the big club could surely use.

Double-A: Jhailyn Ortiz homers again...but not against Scherzer

After taking Max Scherzer deep on Tuesday, Jhailyn Ortiz managed to launch another long ball on Wednesday. It wasn't against an all-time MLB great, but a homer's a homer!

Ortiz is once again heating up. He has been quite streaky this year, but has managed to thump twelve home runs on the year, all while sustaining a decent .762 OPS, and playing excellent corner outfield.

The 23-year-old is really starting to grow into himself, and will be a fascinating bat to watch going forward.

High-A: Rojas' stealing streak comes to a close

Johan Rojas got off to a tough start in his 2022 season, but has begun to put things together in June.

Unfortunately, the dynamic center fielder's 31 consecutive stolen base streak came to a close on Wednesday, as catcher Jose Mena managed to do the unthinkable, and nabbed the speedster in his attempt to steal third base.

Single-A: Donny Sands homers in rehab start

The Phillies' system is seeing some major success from their catching talent, and Donny Sands is another backstop flourishing offensively under the Phillies' watch.

The 26-year-old is working his way back from an injury he sustained all the way back on May 7. To that point, Sands was in the midst of a career year, hitting .333 alongside an outrageous .473 on-base percentage, as well as a .488 slugging percentage.

He's been a fascinating bat to watch this year, and his return to Lehigh Valley is highly anticipated.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Norfolk Tides: L 6-7

OF Mickey Moniak - 2-for-5, 2 K

INF Scott Kingery - 2-for-5, 2B, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: W 9-3

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-5, R, RBI, K

C Vito Friscia - 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: W 5-3

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

OF Ethan Wilson - 1-for-5, R, K, SB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 4-3

RHP Eiberson Castellano - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 K

RHP Rodolfo Sanchez - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand

Philadelphia Phillies fans held their collective breath as superstar outfielder Bryce Harper was hit by a 97 mph fastball right in his hand, leading to a broken thumb. The 2021 MVP was sizing up San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell in a lefty-lefty matchup when the fastball went high and in, leaving Harper writhing in […] The post Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation

San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell hit Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper in the left hand on Saturday night, breaking his thumb and drawing a heated reaction from the Phillies stud. Snell and Harper exchanged words on the field before the Phillies star cooled down and seemed to admit he knew the hit-by-pitch wasn’t on […] The post Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

As the MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies already have an eye on bolstering their roster in anticipation of what may turn out to be tightly contested National League wild-card races. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies plan to “seek” bullpen help ahead of this season’s […] The post Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
All 76ers

Post-Draft Signees React to Joining Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022 NBA Draft with just one pick to their name. After the Brooklyn Nets deferred the 2022 first-rounder to 2023 after the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster, the Sixers managed to get their pick back. However, the Sixers decided to deal it away. In the weeks ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Bryce Harper ‘Excited’ For Trea Turner’s Free Agency

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015-2018, when both looked like key building blocks for the organization. However, after the 2018 season, Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent, and during the 2021 season, the Nationals traded Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Latest Bryce Harper injury update won’t do much to quell Phillies fans’ fears

Bryce Harper will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future. Beyond the man himself, few in the stadium was more affected by the incident than Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski. Losing your biggest bat in the order is a massive hole that needs to be filled with the Phillies scrambling to keep […] The post Latest Bryce Harper injury update won’t do much to quell Phillies fans’ fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Abel
Person
Scott Kingery
Person
Cristopher Sánchez
Person
Mike Trout
ClutchPoints

Phillies prospect Mark Appel’s heartwarming reaction to big-league call-up 9 years after being first overall pick

This right here is what sports are all about. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies called up 30-year-old right-hander Mark Appel from AAA Lehigh Valley, a former first overall pick in 2013 by the Houston Astros. After a three-year absence away from the sport and failing to live up to expectations, Appel has finally arrived in the Majors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Brown, Allen boost A's in 5-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday. Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
780
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy