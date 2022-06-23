Supreme Court rules against New York's conceal carry law in win for gun rights advocates

The Supreme Court struck down one of New York's gun laws, leaving some irate and others relieved.

The court voted 6-3 against the conceal carry law, which restricted New Yorkers from carrying a handgun outside their home unless the owner demonstrated a particular need for that weapon.

Paul Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old niece in the Parkland High School shooting, has been working to promote safe gun legislation. He now worries more people will be walking around with guns on the street.

"The outcome without compromise will be more gun violence," Guttenberg says.

Lenny DiSalvo, of East Meadow, was able to carry a handgun when he worked for a jewelry store. He says he's pleased the Supreme Court has made it easier for people to defend themselves legally.

"To me, it's something where people will take a second thought going to do something, where they think, 'Hey, this guy may have a gun to pull out on me,'" DiSalvo says.

Andy Chernoff, of Coliseum Gun Traders, says he is awaiting New York state's interpretation of the decision, but he doesn't believe it will increase crime or shootings.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the Supreme Court's decision shocking and disturbing.

"This decision isn't just reckless, it's reprehensible," Hochul said. "It's not what New Yorkers want, and we should have the right of determination of what we want to do in terms of our gun laws in our state."

Some constitutional law scholars say the court has left states and municipalities some room to limit gun owners from carrying concealed weapons in "sensitive areas."

Officials say it could take a little while for clear rules to be published to the public.