ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Legal experts: Supreme Court ruling could challenge Connecticut gun laws

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMGSZ_0gKFPtz600

Expect to see more guns in public after a major Supreme Court decision Thursday expanded the right to carry firearms. In Connecticut, the ruling won’t have an immediate impact, but legal experts think it could invite challenges to the state’s strict gun laws.

It's the biggest Second Amendment ruling since 2008. In a 6-3 decision , the Court ruled that people have a constitutional right to carry guns in public – although the decision allows for restrictions in “sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.”

It will now be up to lower courts to figure out where firearms can be restricted, based on this new standard.

“The Court says the Second Amendment right to have a handgun for self-defense isn’t just a gun you’re going to keep at home,” said Quinnipiac School of Law professor Stephen Gilles. “It extends to carrying a gun outside the home.”

The case overturns New York’s strict pistol permit law , which requires gun owners to provide a “special need” to carry in public.

“New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion.

Reaction was swift.

"We cannot allow New York to become the Wild, Wild West,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Connecticut does not require a reason to carry, but police can reject an applicant deemed “unsuitable” to own a firearm. In spite of that limitation, Gilles believes our state’s law is safe because justices noted, in practice, “Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island … appear to operate like ‘shall issue’ jurisdictions.“

"The message it sends to Connecticut is, if you keep doing what you've been doing, your law is going to likely survive any legal challenge,” he said.

Gov. Ned Lamont believes the state’s permit law is constitutional too.

“The court specifically distinguished our approach when it comes to the issuance of permits and tools for law enforcement to keep firearms out of the hands of those who may do harm,” he said in a statement. “However, we should all be concerned that today’s ruling heralds a newly aggressive effort to second-guess commonsense state and local policies that save lives while accommodating both gun rights and gun safety."

But the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, which represents 43,000 gun owners, believes the state’s permit law is vulnerable.

"The CCDL currently has a lawsuit that we filed last year against three major cities here in the state of Connecticut -- Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven -- for making it virtually impossible for residents of their city to apply for a permit,” said CCDL president Holly Sullivan. "In many, many cases, those time frames are being abused. Some people are waiting a year, sometimes longer."

If police deny an applicant, they can appeal to the Board of Firearms Permit Examiners, but that process can take more than two years.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong also warns other gun laws are now at risk, including age restrictions and the state’s assault weapons ban.

“If this Bruen decision leads to an attack on Connecticut's guns laws, we will be the firewall and we will do everything we can to protect Connecticut families and children -- particularly kids in school -- from gun violence,” said Tong.

Last week, Blue Line Firearms and Tactical in Monroe told us they believe the current permit system works well.

"We're so used to how it is here, you know, going through the process,” said owner Richard Sprandel. “It's a big responsibility, and we like responsible gun owners."

Comments / 13

joe prick
3d ago

Well I want to see what’s gonna happen now in Connecticut has that Lamont it to a little flunkies with you we gotta rush back you’re out the door goodbye

Reply(4)
3
Related
NBC Connecticut

Minimum Wage in Conn. Set to Increase on Friday

The minimum wage in Connecticut is set to increase later this week. On Friday, July 1, the state's minimum wage will increase from $13 per hour to $14. The increase is part of legislation that Governor Ned Lamont signed into law three years ago. It schedules multiple minimum wage increases over a five-year- period.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
City
Bridgeport, NY
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Media should be celebrating CT state police

A consistent theme in Hearst media reports appear, at least in my view, to be anti-police. I point to the most recent article titled “CT Troopers Accused of wrongdoing — including crimes — almost 900 times in six years, records show.” This article is apparently one of a three-part series. The title of the article is an attention grabber. I wholeheartedly agree with the writer that some of the cases are disturbing and the punishments in some cases appear to be light for the violation. However, we do not have all the facts, so it is difficult to sit in judgment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Clarence Thomas
GreenwichTime

Editorial: Supreme Court puts CT in a changed world

Many Connecticut residents wake up this weekend in a nation that in some ways feels alien. While state lawmakers, with support from voters, have been supporting and passing laws to tighten gun laws and strengthen abortion rights, federal judges have been issuing rulings moving in the opposite direction. Whatever the mood of the country might be, Connecticut appears out of step with prevailing judicial trends.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Roe v. Wade Ruling: Impact on Connecticut

Friday’s landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade won’t have a direct impact on Connecticut, where abortion is guaranteed in state law, but providers are warning about longer wait times as out-of-state patients will seek reproductive care here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#State Supreme Court#Gun Laws#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Quinnipiac School Of Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
informnny.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. Friday’s ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision to allow abortion access...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

CPSA News: A Liquor Battle is Being Waged to the North

Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy