NYPD: Officer injured in Brownsville after shooting
Police say an NYPD officer injured after a shooting incident in Brownsville.
The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive.
Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a news conference to provide additional details about the officer.
Police say two uniformed neighborhood coordination officers from the 73rd Precinct were traveling westbound in a marked police vehicle when a bullet went through the driver's side window.
Police currently believe the shooter was firing at a white vehicle traveling northbound on Legion St.
A firearm was recovered at 50 Legion St.
ShotSpotter technology detected nine rounds fired at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
