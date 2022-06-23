ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Officer injured in Brownsville after shooting

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say an NYPD officer injured after a shooting incident in Brownsville.

The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a news conference to provide additional details about the officer.

Police say two uniformed neighborhood coordination officers from the 73rd Precinct were traveling westbound in a marked police vehicle when a bullet went through the driver's side window.

Police currently believe the shooter was firing at a white vehicle traveling northbound on Legion St.

A firearm was recovered at 50 Legion St.

ShotSpotter technology detected nine rounds fired at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

