Atlantic City, NJ

Looking for a road trip? Check out Lucky Snake Arcade in Atlantic City

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

If you have a need for speed, this next road trip could be perfect for you.

News 12 New Jersey checks out Lucky Snake Arcade in Atlantic City. The raceway is open every day. Hours vary by season.

