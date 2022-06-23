ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Americans want a national requirement for work-from-home policies

By Katie Smith
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byXUf_0gKFPjP400

( NewsNation ) — Americans have fallen in love with working from home and want to make it permanent.

Nearly two-thirds of the country wants the government to require companies to have a work-from-home policy, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Thursday. Even more poll respondents would like employers to offer a work-from-home option as a way to protect them against skyrocketing gas prices.

Teens break into $8 million home in Florida, throw party

This comes at a pivotal moment for the nation’s pocketbooks and workplaces. American don’t see any relief in sight for gas prices; they expect them to be even more expensive six months from now, according to the NewsNation poll.

At the same time, employers ranging from Goldman Sachs to Telsa have pushed back against the work-from-home culture.

However, 76 percent of voters think they work just as well or better in a work-from-home environment, according to the NewsNation poll.

“I think companies should do incentives, and provide maybe a little gas money for employees, during this time,” Abby Harkins, a 27-year-old wedding planner from San Francisco, said Monday. Her employer requires her to be in office and she has to attend all the weddings she plans.

“I think a hybrid model is always good for companies, and I think half the time during the week would be great to save a little money that way, especially on gas,” Harkins said.

NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ polled 1,006 registered voters on Sunday and Monday on topics including gas prices, work from home policies, President Biden’s performance, abortion and other current events.

NewsNation poll: Biden approval drops, Russia still threat

Inflation is America’s No. 1 concern. The price of gas is the most symbolic number for the rising costs of good in the country. The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time on June 9, according to Gas Buddy.

Meaningful solutions have been hard to come by. President Biden on Wednesday outlined a plan to pause the federal gas tax through September . However, it’s unclear whether such a plan will make it through Congress and, if it did pass, whether oil companies would pass that savings on to commuters.

American workers, who got used to work-from-home during the COVID-19 pandemic, now see remote work as a partial solution to blunt the impact of high gas prices. Eight-six percent of voters favor their company allowing them to work from home to save money on gas, according to the NewsNation poll.

Overall, 63% of Americans favor a government policy mandating employers have a work-from-home option. This number varies depending on political affiliation, though the idea is popular no matter what party you prefer:

  • 78% of Democrats favor a government work-from-home requirement for employers
  • 58% of Republicans favor it
  • 55% of independent voters favor it

Decision Desk HQ Senior Data Scientist Kiel Williams said Republicans are generally opposed to government intervention on the economy. But no matter your partisan preference the current mood is: “I don’t want to spend money on gas.'”

Some Americans are coming to terms with high gas prices. Thirty-six-year-old Chicago resident Stephanie Marquette said she has accepted expensive commutes.

“If (gas) continues to go up and up and up and it’s truly insane or people have crazy commutes and their boss knows that, then, yeah, maybe there should be some regulation,” Marquette said. “But honestly, this is just what it is. Gas goes up and down. And I’m just so used to it.”

NewsNation digital producers Joshua Eferighe and Liz Jassin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Dad killed in suspected DUI crash on Father’s Day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dad was killed in a car crash involving a man suspected of driving under the influence on Father’s Day, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials say the father had been driving with his wife and his two children in the car at the time of the crash. Around […]
YourCentralValley.com

Winner of 2022 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno. Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition. The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Liang, a financial advisor and a University […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
pymnts

Google Endorses Bill to Limit Government Data Demands

Big Tech companies have been embroiled in legislative discussions in Washington D.C. for more than a year. Most of their attention has been devoted to discussing the pros and cons of a particular piece of proposed antitrust legislation: the American Choice and Innovation Online Act. At the center of the...
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: What’s In and What’s Out of the Labor Rule Agenda

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: The US Labor Department is likely to have a busy fall, with plans to release a highly anticipated proposed update to overtime regulations and finalize changes to prevailing wage rules before the end of the year. The overtime proposal will be issued...
LABOR ISSUES
Axios

Almost everyone works from home — if they can

American workers really, really want pandemic-era work flexibility to stick around, a new McKinsey survey reveals. Why it matters: Offering remote or hybrid work is turning into table stakes for attracting high-skilled talent. Some of the survey's most interesting findings include ... 58% of U.S. workers — 92 million people...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Washington Examiner

Small Business Administration should fight for entrepreneurs, not unions

It is a reality as sure as death and taxes that bureaucrats desire to increase their turf as a means of justifying new powers and additional funding. But President Joe Biden’s penchant for “ whole of government ” approaches to advancing his policy priorities, from the “ climate crisis ” to “ racial equity ” to “ [increasing] union membership ,” has certain agencies working well outside their lanes.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Americans#Newsnation#Telsa#Decision Desk Hq
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Chevron to Relocate Head Office Within California, Sell Existing HQ

(Reuters) -Chevron Corp is planning to relocate its global headquarters to a new leased space in California and sell its existing head office in the state, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. "The current real estate market provides the opportunity to right-size our office space to meet the requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy