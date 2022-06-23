ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Report: NewsNation's survey on inflation, abortion and Jan. 6 hearings

By NewsNation Staff
( NewsNation ) — NewsNation released a new poll Thursday with Decision Desk HQ, asking registered voters their views on President Joe Biden, and their worries about the Jan. 6 committee hearings, abortion, crime and inflation.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,006 registered voters Monday and Tuesday, using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different ( learn more about why margins of error matter here ).

See the full results of the poll below.

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Strongly approve: 15.24%
  • Somewhat approve: 27.24%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 14.48%
  • Strongly disapprove: 43.05%

Question 2: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Very concerned: 25.57%
  • Somewhat concerned: 35.44%
  • Not too concerned: 22.09%
  • Not at all concerned: 16.91%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Russia: 39.10%
  • China: 35.74%
  • Iran: 1.42%
  • North Korea: 6.75%
  • Afghanistan: 0.96%
  • Other: 3.99%
  • Not sure: 12.03%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 2.6%)

  • Very concerned: 76.22%
  • Somewhat concerned: 21.08%
  • Not too concerned: 2.40%
  • Not at all concerned: 0.30%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: inflation, unemployment, crime, or COVID-19? (Margin of error: 2.7%)

  • Inflation: 71.68%
  • Unemployment: 3.92%
  • COVID-19: 9.70%
  • Crime: 14.70%

Question 6: Moving to other topics, which do you think should be a stronger priority: making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so, or making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

  • Making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so: 39.39%
  • Making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud: 52.14%
  • Not sure: 8.47%

Question 7: How worried are you that you or someone in your family will be a victim of a violent crime? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Very worried: 21.12%
  • Somewhat worried: 38.63%
  • Not too worried: 32.33%
  • Not at all worried: 7.91%

Question 8: Compared to three months ago, do you feel generally more safe or less safe in your community? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • More safe: 11.29%
  • Less safe: 35.82%
  • Neither more or less safe: 52.89%

Question 9: Moving to other topics, overall, would you say you approve or disapprove of government investigations into the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Strongly approve: 32.30%
  • Somewhat approve: 17.23%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 13%
  • Strongly disapprove: 21.94%
  • Not sure: 15.53%

Question 10: How much have you followed, if at all, the U.S. House Select Committee’s current investigation into the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • A lot: 27.40%
  • A little: 53.16%
  • Nothing at all: 19.43%

Question 10 a: And based on the testimony you’ve heard, would you say your opinion on the events of Jan. 6 has changed? (Margin of error: 3.4%)

  • Yes, my opinion has changed — I am more concerned about the events of Jan. 6: 28.16%
  • Yes, my opinion has changed — I am less concerned about the events of Jan. 6: 14.58%
  • No, my opinion has not changed: 53.12%
  • Not sure: 4.14%

Question 11: What best describes how you view the events that happened on Jan. 6? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • A small, inconsequential disturbance: 14.81%
  • A coordinated attack by people outside the political establishment: 31.96%
  • A coordinated attack by people within the political establishment: 40.96%
  • Not sure: 12.27%

Question 12: And which of the following is closest to how you feel about the events on Jan. 6? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Donald Trump is fully responsible for the events on Jan. 6: 35.34%
  • Donald Trump is somewhat responsible for the events on Jan. 6: 24.04%
  • Donald Trump is not at all responsible for the events on Jan. 6: 31.32%
  • Not sure: 9.30%

Question 13: Overall, do you think abortion should be: (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Legal in all cases: 28.16%
  • Legal in most cases: 38.19%
  • Illegal in most cases: 24.70%
  • Illegal in all cases: 8.96%

Question 14: Please indicate whether you think it should be possible for a woman to obtain a legal abortion for any of the reasons below. Select all that apply. (Margin of error: 2.6%)

  • Life of child would be endangered: 62.10%
  • Life of woman would be endangered: 72.04%
  • Pregnancy was a result of rape or incest: 75.47%
  • Woman does not want to be pregnant for any other reason: 39.86%

Question 15: Do you favor or oppose a recent measure by Congress that would expand security measures for the Supreme Court and members of their families? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Strongly favor: 29.47%
  • Somewhat favor: 44.56%
  • Somewhat oppose: 17.45%
  • Strongly oppose: 8.52%

Question 16: How much have you heard, if anything, about a man that was recently arrested outside of the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and charged with attempted murder? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

  • A lot: 21.39%
  • A little: 48.11%
  • Nothing at all: 30.50%

Question 17: Six months from now, do you think gas prices will be: (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Higher: 58.62%
  • The same: 17.47%
  • Lower: 15.89%
  • Not sure: 8.02%

Question 18: Who would you say is the most responsible for the state of the economy today? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • President Biden: 41.80%
  • Republicans in Congress: 21.25%
  • Democrats in Congress: 17.63%
  • Financial institutions: 19.32%

Question 19: In general, do work-from-home options make companies more effective or less effective? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Most effective: 39.44%
  • About the same: 37%
  • Less effective: 23.55%

Question 20: Would you favor or oppose a government policy mandating employers have a work-from-home option? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Strongly favor: 26.45%
  • Somewhat favor: 36.07%
  • Somewhat oppose: 20.66%
  • Strongly oppose: 16.82%

Question 21: Would you favor or oppose your company allowing you to work from home to save money on gas? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

  • Strongly favor: 48.94%
  • Somewhat favor: 36.67%
  • Somewhat oppose: 9.44%
  • Strongly oppose: 4.96%

Question 22: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • The Republican candidate: 42.76%
  • The Democratic candidate: 42.58%
  • A third party candidate: 6.04%
  • Would not vote: 8.62%

Question 23: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Better off: 16.07%
  • Worse off: 52.55%
  • Neither better or worse off: 31.38%

Question 24: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Post-graduate degree: 13.95%
  • Bachelor’s degree: 22.84%
  • Some college or associate’s degree: 27.85%
  • High school diploma or less: 35.36%

Question 25: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Republican Party: 35.49%
  • Democratic Party: 32.60%
  • Independent: 24.53%
  • Another Party: 7.38%

