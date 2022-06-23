ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Tesla spontaneously combusts in junkyard, won't stop burning

By Stephanie Raymond
 3 days ago

A Tesla that was wrecked in a collision spontaneously burst into flames and would not stop re-igniting after sitting at a California junkyard for three weeks.

When the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the junkyard in Rancho Cordova on June 9, the Tesla Model S was engulfed in flames.

The department shared photos of the effort on Facebook , saying firefighters had to think outside of the box to extinguish the blaze.

"Crews knocked the fire down, but the car kept re-igniting and off-gassing in the battery compartment. Working with the on-site wrecking yard personnel, the Tesla was moved on its side to gain access to the battery compartment underneath. Even with direct penetration, the vehicle would still re-ignite due to the residual heat," the department said.

Crews eventually created a small pit, placed the car inside and filled the pit with water, effectively submerging the battery compartment.

"The pit ultimately reduced the total amount of water needed, estimated at 4500 gallons, and limited the runoff of contaminated water," the department said.

All their efforts paid off and the fire was eventually extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

It's not clear what sparked the fire.

