South Bend, IN

South Bend's Four Winds Field has a new moniker: Best Minor League Baseball Park

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND — Four Winds Field has been named the best Minor League baseball park for the second time in five year.

After appearing in the final round in each of the last two years, the South Bend Cubs were recognized for have the ‘Best Ballpark’ by Ballpark Digest. Four Winds Field beat out a fellow Midwest League stadium in Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

► Meet the team:Who are these guys? A guide to the South Bend Cubs 2022 minor league baseball roster

Four Winds Field also received the award in 2017.

The public vote favored South Bend by a 32 percent advantage. This is the first time that the Cubs have won the ‘Best Ballpark’ honor as a High-A affiliate. In 2017, the South Bend Cubs were recognized as the top Low-A ballpark in the country.

“This best ballpark recognition continues to pinpoint the outstanding work that our staff has exemplified to make Four Winds Field one of the greatest places to watch baseball at any level,” South Bend Cubs Chairman and Owner Andrew Berlin said. “The goal of our organization every day is to focus on and highlight the little things that make a difference in making the fan experience in South Bend top tier.”

Now taking home the award twice, the Cubs have had Four Winds Field consistently present among the finalists for this acknowledgement. South Bend has made at least the quarter-finals in each season that the organization has been a Chicago Cubs affiliate. This was the ballpark’s fourth ever trip to the final vote.

“We are grateful to all of our fans for pushing us ahead and voting to make Four Winds Field the best ballpark in High-A baseball,” South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the support from the South Bend community. This award doesn’t just belong to the ballpark, but to everybody that enjoys spending time here. I’m proud of our front office and gameday staff for working hard each day to earn this achievement.”

South Bend, IN
Joe Hart
