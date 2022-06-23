Larranaga: NBA Draft and Movies

University of Miami Head Basketball Coach Jim Larranaga helps explain The NBA Draft by saying, “One of the things The NBA loves is potential and Jabari Smith has a ton of potential.”

He does ask and answer the question, “Is he ready for The NBA? I think it will take time for him to adjust.”

Paolo Banchero is expected to be taken third in the draft which shocks Larranaga, he says, “I am surprised he will not be the first player taken. We played him twice and he did it all against us.”

When it comes to another projected top pick Chet Holmgren, Larranaga says, “I am worried about his build so maybe he can be a Porzingis or Shawn Bradley.”

There is no sure fire thing in any draft, Larranaga mentions, “These scouts are everywhere but a lot of mistakes are still made.”

When it comes to his team, there will be some new faces, Larranaga says, “We have six incoming players, 4 are freshmen.”

Coach Larranaga is conducting his summer camp next week and spots are open.