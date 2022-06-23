ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Larranaga: NBA Draft and Movies

560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056wy2_0gKFPMIT00

University of Miami Head Basketball Coach Jim Larranaga helps explain The NBA Draft by saying, “One of the things The NBA loves is potential and Jabari Smith has a ton of potential.”

He does ask and answer the question, “Is he ready for The NBA?  I think it will take time for him to adjust.”

Paolo Banchero is expected to be taken third in the draft which shocks Larranaga, he says, “I am surprised he will not be the first player taken.  We played him twice and he did it all against us.”

When it comes to another projected top pick Chet Holmgren, Larranaga says, “I am worried about his build so maybe he can be a Porzingis or Shawn Bradley.”

There is no sure fire thing in any draft, Larranaga mentions, “These scouts are everywhere but a lot of mistakes are still made.”

When it comes to his team, there will be some new faces, Larranaga says, “We have six incoming players, 4 are freshmen.”

Coach Larranaga is conducting his summer camp next week and spots are open.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
122
Followers
331
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy