ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

Vacaville vegetation fire: Most evacuation orders reduced to warnings

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39itOF_0gKFOeSI00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – CAL FIRE crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Vacaville .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The fire, coined the Timm Fire, ignited Thursday near the area of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road. It is currently at 39 acres with 35% containment. Forward progress has been stopped.

An evacuation order was called all residents north of Cantelow Road, south of Peaceful Glen Road, east of English Hills Road and west of Timm Road. However, those orders have been reduced to a warning.

Buena Vista Lane remains closed and under evacuation order. "Stay ready to evacuate if conditions change," Solano County Office of Emergency Services said .

Posted by Solano County OES - Office of Emergency Services on Thursday, June 23, 2022

A second fire has ignited near Pleasanton Ridge , one structure has been damaged.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
KRON4 News

Mobile home fire prompts evacuations in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area. […]
BAY POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#San Francisco#Kcbs#Cal#The Timm Fire#Buena Vista Lane#Download#Audacy#Kcbs Radio Facebook
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: 6 wildfires burning in the Bay Area

Five wildfires started Thursday in the Bay Area, while an older fire on the Peninsula is in the mopping-up stage. The map above shows the approximate locations, as given by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 1 / Timm Fire. Reported around 2:15 p.m. north of Vacaville. As...
ENVIRONMENT
eastcountytoday.net

Three Mobile Home Units on Fire in Bay Point

At 5:13 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Bailey Road in Bay Point. Upon arrival, Engine 86 reported a fully involved mobile home with exposures to two additional units. They quickly called for a 2nd alarm response as embers were flying around in the area.
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
LIVERMORE, CA
SFGate

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in Northern California

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car ín Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported. Three people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
berkeleyside.org

New state housing laws curb power of Berkeley homeowners

When a developer’s plan to build a six-story apartment building next door to her house came before Berkeley’s zoning board earlier this year, Yvette Bozzini and her neighbors turned out to try to block it. They argued that the 66-unit building proposed for what is now a vacant...
BERKELEY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy