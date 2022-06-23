Vacaville vegetation fire: Most evacuation orders reduced to warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – CAL FIRE crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Vacaville .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The fire, coined the Timm Fire, ignited Thursday near the area of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road. It is currently at 39 acres with 35% containment. Forward progress has been stopped.

An evacuation order was called all residents north of Cantelow Road, south of Peaceful Glen Road, east of English Hills Road and west of Timm Road. However, those orders have been reduced to a warning.

Buena Vista Lane remains closed and under evacuation order. "Stay ready to evacuate if conditions change," Solano County Office of Emergency Services said .

A second fire has ignited near Pleasanton Ridge , one structure has been damaged.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram