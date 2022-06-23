ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Bank branch robbed on Madison Street downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one robber held up a Huntington Bank branch downtown Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank at 29 E. Madison St., just east of State Street.

It was not immediately learned whether the robber had a gun or got away with any cash.

