Foundation announces grants for health projects

HIGH POINT — The Foundation for a Healthy High Point approved almost $1 million in grants for local efforts that focus on behavioral health and improving health and wellness throughout the High Point area.

The approved grant recipients are:

• World Relief High Point ($32,565) for behavioral health services for refugees, survivors of human trafficking and other immigrants in vulnerable situations.

• Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point Inc. ($100,000) for the development of a half-acre urban park in the Highland Village community in the 27260 ZIP code.

• Guilford Nonprofit Consortium ($25,000) for general operations to strengthen nonprofit organizations working in High Point.

• Guilford Education Alliance Inc. ($20,000) for general operations and the High Point Schools Partnership, an affiliate of GEA focused on the needs of the 25 High Point schools.

• Operation Xcel ($25,000) for expanding and reestablishing health and behavioral health enrichment activities through afterschool and summer programming in High Point.

• Out of the Garden Project ($45,000) for the Fresh Mobile Market vehicles’ food, fuel, and maintenance.

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC ($38,000) for the expansion of two existing programs into the High Point community.

• Community Housing Solutions of Guilford Inc. ($89,727) for expansion of the organization’s services in High Point, including home repairs, accessibility modifications, and medical and assistive equipment for homeowners.

• Open Door Ministries ($80,000) for the planning phase of a proposed day center to support the homeless.

• UNC Greensboro’s Center for Housing and Community Studies ($50,176) for the Healthy Homes program, which aims to reduce health-related illnesses such as asthma, COPD, and lead poisoning, caused by poor housing conditions.

• Guilford Child Development ($60,000) for the Nurse-Family Partnership program that provides home visitation services for first-time, low-income mothers in High Point.

• High Point Regional Health Foundation ($196,218) for establishing a Maternal Navigator program to link expectant and new mothers to resources and improve birth outcomes.

• Reach Out and Read Carolinas ($19,000) to increase the number of High Point sites implementing the program from four to seven, allowing the organization to reach an additional 2,300 children and families.

• Ready for School, Ready for Life ($35,000) for general operating expenses for building a care system for infants through 8-year-olds and their families in Guilford County.

• YWCA High Point ($160,000) for strengthening the management and evaluation infrastructure for the program.