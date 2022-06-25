ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Chicago visit, Vice President Kamala Harris expresses disappointment with overturning of Roe v. Wade

 4 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris expresses disappointment about abortion ruling 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Friday, and addressed the issue of abortion rights in the wake of a watershed Supreme Court decision.

Harris stopped at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Conference at the Swissotel downtown.

In addition, Harris made a stop in southwest suburban Plainfield.

She was joined there by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, Rep. Robin Kelly, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) to announce the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis. The strategy lays out the Biden-Harris' administration's plan to cut mortality and morbidity rates for mothers and reduce disparities in maternal health outcomes, among other initiatives.

Harris was in Chicago when news broke of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a federal constitutional right to abortion.

She shared her disappointment with the court's decision.

"This is a health care crisis, because understand, millions of women in America will go to bed tonight without access to the health care and reproductive carte that they had this morning; without access to the same health care or reproductive health care that their mothers dan grandmothers had for 50 years," Harris said.

