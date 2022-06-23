ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Lawrence man sentenced to Hard 25 in naked ‘cuddling’ case

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Douglas County employee was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years in a child sex crime case. Timothy Glen Martins, 47, was convicted in May of four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child...

Man Sentenced For Indecent Liberties With Child

Timothy Glen Martins, 47, of Lawrence, has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years for a conviction of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Martins also was sentenced to 59 months for another count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, 41 months...
Police: Two Kansas men jailed after robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1:30 a.m. June 22, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Winfield Avenue in Topeka on the report of an attempted aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Shortly after this...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Raven Beedie

A northeast Kansas teenager was reported missing weeks ago, and advocates are hoping to locate her safe. Raven Beedie, 17, was last seen on May 18, 2022, in Leavenworth. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may be with a male companion. RAVEN BEEDIE. Missing from: Leavenworth,...
Franklin County deputy with minor injuries after pursuit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — At 6:49 a.m. Saturday Lyon County Sheriff's Office was engaged in a vehicle pursuit that entered Franklin County. Franklin County deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to end the pursuit. The deployment was successful, but the vehicle continued at a slow rate of speed...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on K-10 on-ramp

A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital Sunday evening after he crashed on a Kansas Highway 10 on-ramp, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were notified at 8:09 p.m. Sunday about a motorcycle that crashed while trying to enter K-10 westbound. The crash occurred at the on-ramp from East 1900 Road. Witnesses reported that the motorcycle’s driver, a 36-year-old man, appeared to either strike something or lose control before crashing on the ramp, according to the sheriff’s office.
KBI release report on Topeka police shooting that left 1 man dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation have released their initial findings from a police-involved shooting in Topeka that left one man dead. Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject […]
Downtown KC shooting leaves nearby residents stunned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Downtown Kansas City neighborhood was awaken to the sound of gunfire last night. The incident left three people in the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth person is also in the hospital after being hit by a car during all of the chaos. Officers say they cannot confirm a connection […]
Douglas County court filings for June 26, 2022

Shawn Lester Weathers, 48, Lawrence, and Lorrie Jean Butell, 51, Lawrence. Justin Martin Albrecht, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, and Megan Laurel Jackson, 24, Kansas City, Missouri. Austin Delmer Ray Corley, 25, Wichita, and Jennifer Leigh Pinkston, 28, Wichita. Matthew Isaac Hammond, 34, Lawrence, and Veronica Blumhagen, 28, Lawrence. Khalil Iman...
Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
UPDATE: Topeka police kill armed person

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a police shooting Friday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, around 10 a.m. Friday morning, three Topeka officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Amtrak Station downtown, near Sixth and Adams, with a person who had a knife. “TPD was on scene […]
UPDATE: Colorado woman arrested in Ottawa Saturday allegedly transporting illegal citizens

A Colorado woman was apprehended following a vehicle pursuit across four counties Saturday and is believed to have been involved in the smuggling of illegal citizens. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada of Colorado was apprehended at the Love’s Travel Stop at 203 E 27th Street in Ottawa following a pursuit that began in Lyon County. The Chase began after Estrada resisted a traffic stop by Lyon County Deputies at mile marker 135 on Interstate 35 just after 6:20 am Saturday.
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Topeka Police officers used bean bag rounds and other less-lethal methods to try to subdue a man, before they fatally shot him. In a statement Friday night, the KBI said its preliminary information indicates the man had a knife, and...
Family seeks help finding U-Haul with 'irreplaceable' items stolen from Olathe hotel parking lot

A family is hoping the community can help them track down a stolen U-Haul they say is full of irreplaceable family memories. Kathleen Scott says she and her son, who goes to the University of Kansas, were in the process of moving from Illinois to Kansas when their U-Haul was stolen from the parking lot of the Candlewood Hotel parking lot in Olathe Friday afternoon.

