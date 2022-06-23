Barrett says she'd serve with 'tenacity' if re-elected to school board

Buy Now Liz Barrett Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections. Each school board profile will include an audio recording of the full interview.

The Frederick News-Post · In the Booth with Liz Barrett, candidate for Board of Education

Incumbent Board of Education candidate Liz Barrett said she spent a long time weighing whether she’d seek a third term.

First elected in 2014, Barrett has at times been an outspoken critic of Frederick County Public Schools and was particularly at odds with its former superintendent, Terry Alban. She said she’s proud of the ways she’s pushed for change on the board and confronted her colleagues or the district staff, even if it’s garnered her a reputation as “challenging.”

“Most of our budget in Frederick County goes to public schools, and our kids are our most valuable resource, and we have 6,000 teachers and staff,” Barrett said. “It’s my job to be fired up about it.”

The past two years were draining, Barrett said. But with a new superintendent set to take over July 1 and the coronavirus pandemic waning, she said, it felt like the board and the school district had “momentum.”

And after a lot of consideration, Barrett said, she decided her continued presence on the dais “would make a positive impact.”

Barrett called on Alban to resign multiple times over several different issues before she ultimately stepped down in December. Barrett said she was proud of the way the board came together to hire Montgomery County Public Schools’ Cheryl Dyson as FCPS’ next leader.

”She brings a sense of urgency,” Barrett said of Dyson. “Not urgency like she’s gonna blow the whole thing up, but urgency in terms of being able to quickly identify the areas that we need to improve.”

If re-elected, Barrett said, she would work with Dyson to reform FCPS’ approach to special education services and improve transparency across the district.

Like her colleagues on the board, Barrett says she had essentially no knowledge of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into FCPS’ use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities until The Frederick News-Post published an article about it. Alban signed a settlement with the DOJ on Dec. 1, putting the board on the hook for millions of dollars in compensatory services without elected officials’ knowledge, they said.

Barrett said she was frustrated with the district’s response to the DOJ report, too.

”Nobody in FCPS was saying sorry to people,” she said. “That’s the way we destroyed trust, and then we keep destroying it when we don’t say we’re sorry.”

Barrett grew up in Myersville, graduated from Middletown High School and studied English in college before attending law school at American University. Her professional background is in communication.

As a board member, she has advocated for increased services to students with dyslexia, higher staff salaries and changes to the way the school system measures data related to its long-term goals.

She decided to run in 2014 because she wanted to improve outcomes for students in poverty or experiencing homelessness, she said, and has tried to prioritize equity in the eight years since then.

She often meets for coffee with parents, teachers or support workers, she said, and brings their concerns to the board.

If re-elected, she would also try to streamline the district’s hiring process to help alleviate staffing shortages.

Barrett said the work that she wants to see done on the board in the next four years “requires a really laser focus and a tenacity.”

“I have that, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she said. “I’m not here to do the Kumbaya stuff. And I’m not the person who’s going to be shaking hands at every event. But I’m always the person who is going to stand up for kids.”

The other candidates in the school board race are: Nancy A. Allen, Olivia Angolia, Ysela Bravo, David Brooks, Heather Fletcher, Rae Gallagher, Mark Joannides, April Marie Montgomery, Ashley A. Nieves, Tiffany M. Noble, Rayna T. Remondini, Cindy Rose, Dean Rose, Justi Thomas and Karen Yoho.