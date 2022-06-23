ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD officers save woman who fell on subway tracks following seizure

By Steve Overmyer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maq99_0gKFLquP00

NYPD body cam video shows officers rescuing woman from subway tracks 02:09

NEW YORK -- Falling onto the subway tracks is a nightmare scenario for any commuter. It happened to one woman earlier this week.

But as CBS2's Steve Overmyer reported Thursday, she was saved by some quick-thinking NYPD officers, a moment that was captured on body cam footage.

On Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. at the 95th Street station, Elizabeth Johnston was on her way to work when the unthinkable happened.

"I called for her, like 'Ma'am, 'Ma'am,' one or twice, but she didn't respond, so I ran after and tried to grab her because at that moment she looked like she was going to fall down and I couldn't make it on time. At that moment, I knew I had to go down," NYPD Officer Muhammad Ghani said.

Johnston lives with epilepsy and suffered a grand mal at the worst time, falling five feet onto the tracks, but two fast-acting cops literally jumped into action, landing just a few feet from the deadly third rail.

"I couldn't wait for two or three minutes or five minutes at that moment because at that moment I got to go down and get her up and we will deal with it later, whatever she's suffering from, whatever it is," Ghani said.

All the while, Ghani's partner was keeping a close eye out for the train that was due to arrive any minute.

"As soon as we pulled her up from the tracks, the train literally came four minutes later," Officer Rochelle Paul-Burton said.

Incredibly, Johnston suffered only minor injuries and was even back to work the next day.

"When I first saw the video, I was, honestly, I didn't think it was me," she said.

Johnston woke up on the stretcher grateful to be alive, and indebted to her heroes.

"It really honestly touched me, simply for the fact that you don't see many people like that in this world today, and the fact that they were so quick to do their job, jump down there and save me. Honestly. I was a minute away from not ending up back on that platform," Johnston said. "They saved my life."

"This is what we wear the uniform for. Every morning, all of our brothers and sisters, we dress into this uniform to save life," Ghani said.

Doing whatever they can wherever they can to save whoever they can.

Johnston said she will do her best to minimize her seizures by reducing her stress at work.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police ID grandmother struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A family is demanding justice after a grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.Lynn Christopher, 67, was struck by a driver while walking with her 8-year-old grandson near her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant."It's the most devastating thing in the world to see your mom and your nephew hurt and you can't go to them, to at least just be there with her," said Lesley Christopher, the victim's daughter.She was just around the corner from Ralph Avenue, where the crash happened.READ MORE: Grandmother killed, 8-year-old boy among 4 injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn"This was her favorite...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

Lawmakers concerned Queens murder suspect could be released

NEW YORK -- A group of local lawmakers are concerned over reports that the man accused of killing a restaurant delivery worker in Queens could be released on bail Monday.Glenn Hirsch, 51, is charged with stalking and murdering 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan in Forest Hills in April.READ MORE: NYPD: Glenn Hirsch charged with murder in deadly shooting of delivery worker Zhiwen YanLawmakers, including Congresswoman Grace Meng, say Hirsch poses a danger to the community and should not be released.The Queens District Attorney's Office says even if he were to make bail, Hirsch would be under house arrest and electronic monitoring and that any violation of the terms or conditions could result in bail being revoked.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Seizure#Subway#Epilepsy#Brothers And Sisters
CBS New York

Man accused of murdering food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan due in court

NEW YORK - The man accused of killing a restaurant delivery worker in Queens is scheduled to appear in court on Monday amid concerns he could be released on bail. Authorities said Glenn Hirsch stalked and then shot Zhiwen Yan who was riding a scooter during a delivery in Forest Hills in April. Lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, said someone who poses a present danger should not be released on bail. The Queens District Attorney's Office said Hirsch, if released, would be under house arrest and electronic monitoring. Any violation could result in bail being revoked. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Belt Parkway reopens in Queens after drivers suspected of racing crashed

NEW YORK -- Five people are hospitalized Monday after four cars crashed on the Belt Parkway overnight.All westbound lanes of the parkway near Kennedy Airport were closed. The lanes have since reopened, CBS2's John Dias reported. The crash happened near Exit 17 at around 1:30 a.m. Police believe the drivers of a BMW and an Infinity were speeding and possibly racing when they struck two other cars. One of the cars caught fire. A man who was one of the drivers suspected of speeding was in critical condition, police said. Two women, each in their 20s, have serious injuries.The women were not believed to...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Detective hurt in Brooklyn stray-bullet shooting was hit by shattered glass

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said Friday a detective hurt during a stray-bullet shooting in Brooklyn was hit by shattered glass. Sunjay Verma was driving a marked patrol car Thursday when gunfire erupted on Legion Street near Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville. Police said the shooter was on a sidewalk and fired at a passing car, but hit the driver's side window of the patrol car.Sources said ballistic panels that should have reinforced the window were removed.The shooter is still at large, according to police. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

3 found dead inside Queens home, police investigating

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the deaths of three people inside a home in Queens.Officers were sent to a home on 155th Street in South Jamaica around 2 p.m. Friday in response to a 911 call.Inside, officers found a 22-year-old woman on a bed, unresponsive with trauma to her body.A search led officers to the basement, where they found a 55-year-old woman with stab wounds and a male with head trauma.All three were pronounced dead at the scene.A person of interest was taken into custody. It's unknown if any charges have been filed.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

1 dead, 4 hurt after driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A grandmother is dead and a child is critically injured after a driver struck multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn on Saturday.Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. at Macon Street and Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a sergeant and two police officers were patrolling on Ralph Avenue when they spotted a vehicle with mismatched plates. They said two people inside the vehicle also appeared to be smoking marijuana.Officers turned on their lights and pulled the vehicle over, but when they got out of the patrol car and began to approach it, the driver of the vehicle...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Reckless drivers kill two, injure two in bloody 26-hour span, police say

Reckless drivers killed two people and sent two others to hospitals with critical injuries in four crashes over a bloody 26-hour span in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. Two hit-and-run drivers, a drunken motorist and an inattentive ice cream truck operator were responsible for the carnage, said cops. The bloodshed began at 2:15 a.m. Friday when a hit-and-run driver slammed into 43-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Child struck by ice cream truck in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a child is critically hurt after being struck by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn.It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Hendrix Street in East New York.Police say a 52-year-old man was driving a Mister Softee truck when he struck an 11-year-old riding a bicycle.The child was taken to a local hospital.Right now, investigators don't suspect any criminality.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy