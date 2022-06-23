ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hundreds line up for monkeypox vaccine in New York City

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQ8dC_0gKFLp1g00

Hundreds line up for monkeypox vaccine in NYC 01:52

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people lined up for monkeypox vaccinations Thursday in Chelsea .

Demand was so high that it overwhelmed capacity and forced the city cut off walk-in appointments, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.

A long line formed outside the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic after city health officials urged anyone who may have had a recent exposure to moneypox to come and get the vaccine.

Almost immediately after the site opened, city officials said appointments were filled through Monday. Officials are working to expand capacity.

"I think that lots of gay men in New York have been keeping tabs on it, perhaps closer than our straight counterparts. I think that lots of us had heard stories, maybe a friend of a friend who had gotten monkeypox, and it felt, there was a sense that if we didn't get the vaccine now, especially after we're going to see so many friends this weekend at Pride, that we would eventually get monkeypox,"  one person waiting for the vaccine told CBS2.

It comes after 30 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

According to the CDC, "It's not clear how the individuals were exposed to monkeypox but cases include people who self-identify as men who have sex with men."

Health clinics such as the Callen-Lorde clinic said, "We must all be vigilant not to stigmatize communities that may be disproportionately impacted by monkeypox."

GMHC invites people to visit its website to learn more about the illness and how to protect themselves.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

New York COVID update Friday, June 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Missing Persons Day offers resources, support for loved ones

NEW YORK -- New York City's office of the chief medical examiner hosted NYC Missing Persons Day on Saturday.They offered resources and confidential support for families and friends of people missing 60 or more days.The goal was to help them find and identify their missing loved ones."We do an intense interview with the family to collect information because they can be missing anywhere in the United States. New York City has the technology and ability to find them," said Mark Desire, assistant director of the office of chief medical examiner.Attendees had the chance to voluntarily share information like photos and DNA reference samples.Since its launch in 2014, NYC Missing Persons Day is credited with making more than 30 identifications of missing persons in the New York metropolitan area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Fireworks cause panic in crowded Washington Square Park

NEW YORK -- Panic in Washington Square Park sent people running for safety Sunday.Video posted on social media shows crowds getting out of the park quickly after apparently hearing what sounded like gunfire.Police say there were no shots fired and determined the sound was actually fireworks.No injuries have been reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc
The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket

NEW YORK -- Police say former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a Staten Island supermarket Sunday while campaigning for his son, Andrew.Giuliani told CBS2 the man, a store employee, was angry over the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. He says fortunately he didn't fall to the floor but says the slap was so hard he almost lost his balance.Police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a ShopRite on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section."All of a sudden, I felt this tremendous slap on my back or banging on...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Nassau Co. hoping to attract more lifeguards amid shortage

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- A nationwide lifeguard shortage could mean trouble as you head to the pool or beach this summer.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the shortage is forcing local governments to come up with creative ways to increase staffing.The sand and sea were swelling with crowds at Long Beach on Saturday. "There's nothing better than Long Beach," one woman said."We love the beach ... We love the boardwalk, it's the best thing," one man said.It's happening as lifeguard shortages continue to be a problem here and across the nation."I know that got shortages all over pretty much," one beachgoer said."There's...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Early voting ends for New York primaries

NEW YORK -- Sunday was the last day of early voting in New York.The Board of Elections estimates over 86,000 New Yorkers cast their ballots over the past nine days.In the race for governor, Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Congressman Lee Zeldin are facing off for the Republican nomination.On the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul is running against Congressman Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary DebatePrimary Day is on Tuesday, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.There is a second primary in August. CLICK HERE for our voter guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS New York

New York City speed cameras now on 24/7

NEW YORK -- New York City's speed cameras will now operate around the clock. Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law allowing speed cameras. to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the city.Previously, the cameras would only operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. Mayor Eric Adams said the move will save lives. "Seventy-two percent of the fatalities were taking place when the cameras were not operating. That's basic math," Adams said. "It was a hard fought battle, because some people thought the cameras were a way of being punitive, when it was not. It was a way of deterrence. because once you get that ticket one time, you're not going to speed again." Fines remain at $50 for all speed camera violations. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rallies, marches kick off Pride Weekend in New York City

NEW YORK -- Pride Weekend is kicking off with celebrations around New York City ahead of Sunday's march.The annual Drag March kicked off at Tompkins Square Park on Friday and ended with a march to the Stonewall Inn."I've been sewing for 50 years, so I love the fashions as well, but it's really community," one participant said.Dozens turned out and some say being around close friends is what they needed."Whenever we kind of manifest here, there's always a sense of being there for each other, but I think this year more than any other, there's a real political need to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.Y. Supreme Court strikes down NYC law granting voting rights to non-citizen residents

NEW YORK - The New York state Supreme Court rules that non-citizens can not vote in local elections. The New York City Council approved the "Our City, Our Vote" bill in December, and it became law in January. The law allowed legal residents, including those with green cards, to vote in municipal elections starting in 2023. A group of Republican lawmakers filed suit in Staten Island Supreme Court to block the measure, which would have allowed an estimated 800,000 adults to vote for mayor, public advocate, city council and borough presidents. The law did not allow non-citizens to vote in state or federal elections. "Today's decision...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly a dozen hurt in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people were injured after a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. at a building near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street in Sunset Park.Citizen app video shows smoke billowing out of the building and a large emergency response.The FDNY says 11 people, including two firefighters, were hurt.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

MTA launches redesigned Bronx bus network

NEW YORK -- The MTA launches its redesigned local bus network in the Bronx on Sunday.Route and bus stop changes are in effect.According to transit officials, the changes mean more reliable bus service, better connections and reduced wait times.The redesigned network also aims to improve accessibility to subway lines. Click here for more information.
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

5 Gorgeous Lavender Fields Near New York City To Frolic Through

It’s no secret that the scent of lavender can have major calming and relieving effects on the body and mind…so imagine the benefits surrounding yourself in an entire field of it can bring you! While New York City is known for its gorgeous cherry blossom bloom each spring, come summertime there are also tons of gorgeous lavender fields in (yes, NYC is actually home to one of its own!) and around the city to frolic through. Here are 5 gorgeous lavender fields near NYC that are a must-visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy