Hundreds line up for monkeypox vaccine in New York City

Hundreds line up for monkeypox vaccine in NYC 01:52

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people lined up for monkeypox vaccinations Thursday in Chelsea .

Demand was so high that it overwhelmed capacity and forced the city cut off walk-in appointments, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.

A long line formed outside the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic after city health officials urged anyone who may have had a recent exposure to moneypox to come and get the vaccine.

Almost immediately after the site opened, city officials said appointments were filled through Monday. Officials are working to expand capacity.

"I think that lots of gay men in New York have been keeping tabs on it, perhaps closer than our straight counterparts. I think that lots of us had heard stories, maybe a friend of a friend who had gotten monkeypox, and it felt, there was a sense that if we didn't get the vaccine now, especially after we're going to see so many friends this weekend at Pride, that we would eventually get monkeypox," one person waiting for the vaccine told CBS2.

It comes after 30 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

According to the CDC, "It's not clear how the individuals were exposed to monkeypox but cases include people who self-identify as men who have sex with men."

Health clinics such as the Callen-Lorde clinic said, "We must all be vigilant not to stigmatize communities that may be disproportionately impacted by monkeypox."

GMHC invites people to visit its website to learn more about the illness and how to protect themselves.