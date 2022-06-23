ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

State 42 in Sturgeon Bay to close for 1-2 weeks, but will be open for the July 4 weekend

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

STURGEON BAY - State 42 will be closed at its junction with State 57 south of the city in the town of Nasewaupee for one to two weeks as part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's summer-long roadwork on Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.

The closure is starting June 27, but the road will be open for the Fourth of July weekend, from noon July 1 to 6 a.m. July 5. If the work at the 42/57 intersection runs longer than one week, the highway will be opened to traffic for following weekends, according to the DOT.

The detour recommended by the DOT during the closure follows County S (South Duluth Avenue) from the north and County H from the south. Those traveling north to Door County can pick up County H just north of Brussels from State 57 or in Maplewood from State 42 and head east to its intersection with County S, about four miles south of Sturgeon Bay.

The closure is taking place because of concrete pavement repairs at the site. It's part of a resurfacing project to improve 7.2 miles of State 42 from the south junction of 42/57 to the south end of the Bayview Bridge that crosses the Sturgeon Bay channel.

Along with the resurfacing, the project includes milling and overlaying existing asphalt pavement sections; laying asphalt over existing concrete from County S to the bridge; pipe and drainage improvement; new pavement markings; and replacement of beam guards. Other locally funded parts of the project include changes to the highway's intersections with Neenah and Ashland avenues and County U and rebuilding the trail that briefly runs alongside the northbound Green Bay Road exit ramp where it passes under 42/57.

Work began in spring and is scheduled to finish in September.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-741-7952, 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our homepage

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today with one of our special offers support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: State 42 in Sturgeon Bay to close for 1-2 weeks, but will be open for the July 4 weekend

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Door Co. WIS 42 closure begins Monday, detour available

NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that WIS 42 will be closed at WIS 42/57 south junction starting on Monday, June 27. During the closure, crews will be repairing concrete pavement on WIS 42 at the south junction intersection of WIS 42/57.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

2022 Door County 4th of July Events: Parades, Fireworks and Fun

When it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, you won’t find a more celebratory bunch than the communities of Door County. Up and down the peninsula, the holiday — and days both leading up to and after it —is packed with festivities, fun and, of course, fireworks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boiler room incident causes Oconto hotel evacuation

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.
OCONTO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Traffic
City
Red River, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Government
City
Maplewood, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ashland, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Over a dozen emergency crews respond to Door County fire

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Over a dozen emergency crews assisted with a Door County house fire Sunday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department said crews responded to a grass fire that spread to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Drive around 10 a.m. Firefighters saw flames coming from the second...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

None Injured in Door County House Fire

There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Door County over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Fire Department reports that they were called just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday (June 26th) to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive on a report of a grass fire that had spread to a home.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Approx. 100,000 gallons of water used to extinguish Door Co. house fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire crews used about 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire that was blazing inside a Door County home on Sunday. According to the Egg Harbor Fire Department, just before 10 a.m., crews responded to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive for reports of a grass fire which then escalated into a house fire situation.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#The 42#Sturgeon Bay State 42#State#Dot
Fox11online.com

Appeal of Green Bay elections decision dropped

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A lawsuit filed in Brown County, appealing a decision of the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding how Green Bay handled the 2020 election, was dismissed Friday. The state noted it won a similar lawsuit in another county, and the plaintiffs say instead they will focus their efforts on a different lawsuit, challenging how Green Bay used drop boxes.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Formrite’s newest division HMF

(WFRV) – The next time you sit on a metal park bench in an area community or park your bike, take a closer look, it could be make right in Two Rivers. Dave Wage, President of Formrite joined Local 5 Live with more on their newest division – HMF.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Bringing Home the Blues – City of Two Rivers Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival

The following article was written by Darla LeClair from Two Rivers Main Street. Get your blues on at the 2nd annual “Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival” in downtown Two Rivers, proudly brought to you by Two Rivers Main Street and our sponsors HMF Innovations, Tower Companies, Green Acres Landscaping and Cher-make Sausage. This rockin’ event will be held in Two Rivers Central Park on July 9, 2022 from 1pm to 9pm.
TWO RIVERS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Little Chute has been cleared

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:12 p.m. LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open after the crash near Holland Road in Little Chute on I-41 has been cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department handled the crash in just under 30 minutes. Original Story: Crash on I-41...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Find something timeless at Green Bay Vintage Market pop-up

(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Vintage Market is back in the city on June 26. The pop-up vintage market feature vintage clothing, vintage home goods, and other small businesses. On June 26, the event will go from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Barrel Haus at Badger State Brewing. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Candidate Spotlight: Dave Prestin for 108th District Seat

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the 108th District Seat in Michigan’s House of Representatives is set to open this year due to term limits on incumbent Beau LaFave, five candidates have entered the race for the office. Dave Prestin is one of four candidates running for the Republican nomination to be decided in Michigan’s August 2 primary election.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Dog attack incident in Manitowoc solved

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old from Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Vivian has been found. No further information is available at this time. Original: MISSING: 10-year-old girl from Green Bay with autism. THURSDAY, 6/23/2022 8:01 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Emergency Management has issued an alert looking for a missing 10-year-old...
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy