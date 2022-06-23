ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot during armed robbery in River North, amid warning of recent holdups downtown

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEJh1_0gKFLlk000

Man shot during robbery attempt in River North 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man during an armed robbery in the River North neighborhood early Thursday.

CBS 2's Tara Molina has been tracking violent crime at an all time high in that area.

A 26-year-old man was standing near State Street and Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, when a man walked up to him with a gun, demanding his stuff.

He refused and they got into a fight. That's when the 26-year-old was shot in the wrist.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

"The casual violence of these incidents is terrible, but what's even worse is their frequency. This kind of behavior can't be allowed to become normalized," said the River North Residents Association following the latest violent crime in the area.

Our biggest public event of the year, River North LIVE, is taking place this weekend, so we're busy with preparations, but members of our leadership team are meeting next week to discuss just one subject: crime and public safety in our neighborhood. We understand that extraordinary measures are necessary to respond to extraordinary circumstances. Of course, we support the efforts of Alderman Reilly and Commander Hein, but we all have to do our part.

CBS 2 has tracked violence rising in the city's downtown neighborhoods. In River North, violent crime is spiking at all times highs since 2015.

Aggravated assaults, aggravated batteries, criminal sexual assaults, and motor vehicle thefts are all at highs this year.

The latest shooting came as Chicago Police recently warned of a crew of three to five people committing armed robberies with handguns across the downtown area, using a white Nissan Rouge with Florida plates.

Chicago Police have said they can't confirm if Thursday morning's attack is connected to that robbery crew.

However, police remind people not to resist giving up your property in an armed robbery situation, or in any situation like this case. It's not worth it.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

1 man in serious condition, another man injured in River North shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police responded to a shooting in River North early Monday morning. Police said shots were fired from a black Jeep around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, hitting two people. A 29-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital. A second victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people shot in Lakeview East; CPD sergeant punched hours earlier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the Lakeview neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barry Avenue, and Clark and Halsted streets, around 12 hours after Chicago's Pride Parade came through the neighborhood. Police said a woman and two men were standing outside when someone fired shots. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are both in good condition. There were at least 40 evidence markers in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
OAK LAWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#River North#Property Crime#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Cbs Rrb#Cbs 2
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gary Police officer shoots suspect while responding to call of person with a gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Gary, Indiana, police officer shot a suspect Sunday while responding to a call of a person with a gun. According to police, Gary officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. due to a "male with a gun who was making the residence unsafe." Police said, "During the course of contact with the male an officer was forced to discharge his weapon striking the male." The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now handling the investigation. The officer will be placed on mandatory desk duty for the extent of the external investigation. No further details were available.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shot by Gary police officer

GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed by unknown offender during argument in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed during an argument in Lake view early Sunday morning. Police said around 2:22 a.m., the man was in an argument with an unknown offender who pulled a knife and attacked him, in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street.The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the left shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy