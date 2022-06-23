NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Colin Kaepernick's agent fires back after Hall of Famer claims QB's workout with the Raiders was a 'disaster'
Colin Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, had to go into damage control mode over the weekend after Warren Sapp made some comments suggesting that the quarterback had an ugly workout with the Raiders last month. During an interview with Vlad TV last week, Sapp claimed that he heard that Kaepernick's May...
San Francisco 49ers will reportedly only keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo under one condition
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is closing in on a return from offseason shoulder surgery. While it could be
Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas
Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
Report: 3 bidders for NFL Sunday Ticket revealed
DirecTV will no longer have the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket after the 2022 season, and three streaming services have reportedly already made bids for the rights. Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple was the favorite to land Sunday Ticket after the upcoming season. But Apple has some competition.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary
Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League. The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago. It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history. Hernandez...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates.
Raiders Star Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Very Clear
Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed star pass rusher Chandler Jones on a three-year, $51 million free-agent deal. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday, the talented pass-rusher shared his thoughts on another recent acquisition for his new team: Davante Adams. "I would hate...
Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out
One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
1 Surprising X-Factor to emerge for Raiders in 2022 NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL. They had one of the better offseasons in the NFL, adding huge names like wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Normally, an offseason like that would propel a team to the top of their division. However, the Raiders play in the AFC West. They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Denver Broncos each twice next year. In order to have success in such a difficult environment, Las Vegas will need some of their lesser known players to step up. There are plenty of players on the Raiders who could have a breakout season, but none are more likely to step up than linebacker Jayon Brown.
Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Reportedly Receive Encouraging Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Recovery
This offseason has been a bit unusual for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only is he recovering from shoulder surgery, he's dealing with constant trade rumors. Although a trade involving Garoppolo isn't imminent at this time, the latest update on his rehab process is encouraging. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler...
Raiders’ Chandler Jones drops truth bomb on defenses facing Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders reached the postseason last year for just the second time in two decades last year. However, they were unable to win in the playoffs, dropping to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Wild Card round. In order to take the next step, it was clear the franchise needed more talent.
Bears sign top draft pick Kyler Gordon
The Chicago Bears signed their top draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract on Saturday. Gordon, who was selected
Justin Herbert’s response to contract extension will fire up Chargers fans
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to enter the 2022-2023 season with as much hype and expectation as any over the last couple decades. Their offense was already one of the best in the league, but the defense was lacking. The Chargers appeared to have addressed that issue trading for Khalil Mack, and signing both […] The post Justin Herbert’s response to contract extension will fire up Chargers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News
Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
Yardbarker
Raiders News: What Is Darren Waller’s True Market Value?
Darren Waller, tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, is playing under the third-most team-friendly deal in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, he is both underpaid and deserving of a raise, but how much is he worth?. Darren Waller and the Top 5 tight end contracts. There is...
