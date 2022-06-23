ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we celebrate success, recommit to the future

By Paul Plinske, VP for athletics and strategic partnerships at CSU Pueblo
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
Paul Plinske, VP for athletics and strategic partnerships at CSU Pueblo

It’s the law that became known as “37 words that changed America.”

On June 23, 1972, then-President Richard Nixon signed into law Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 to the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It was part of a huge bill that had a powerful impact on sports, but arguably the most critical piece of that puzzle was the wording that made it illegal to discriminate against a person based on their sex.

Title IX read, in full: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

What does that mean, exactly? For female student-athletes, it means everything.

The bill leveled the playing field and dramatically grew the opportunities for women in high-level athletics. It also set the precedent that sexual harassment is discriminatory, which, of course, has changed for the better how we as faculty, staff, students, and colleagues interact with one another.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) considers athletic programs to be educational programs and activities. Title IX applies to athletics in three basic ways:

  • Participation: Title IX requires that women and men be provided equitable opportunities to participate in sports. It does not require institutions to offer identical sports, but an equal opportunity to play.
  • Scholarships: The law requires that female and male student-athletes receive athletic scholarship dollars proportional to their level of participation.\
  • Other benefits and protections: Title IX requires equal treatment of all student-athletes when it comes to the provisioning of equipment and supplies; scheduled games and practice times; travel and a daily allowance; access to tutoring; coaching; locker rooms, practice and competitive facilities; medical and training facilities and services; housing and dining facilities and services; publicity and promotions; support services; and recruitment.

In short, when it comes to the treatment of student-athletes, all are equal.

And the opportunities those rules have opened for all to participate are measurable. Consider this number from the Women’s Sports Foundation: Since Title IX was signed into law 50 years ago, women’s participation in college athletics has skyrocketed from 15 percent to 44 percent of all NCAA athletes. In terms of hard numbers, in 1972, there were fewer than 30,000 women playing college-level sports; today there are 215,486.

That’s a massive jump, and we’re proud of the fact that our Colorado State University Pueblo athletics department produces world-class athletes in 20 different sports (11 women and 9 men). We produce champion student-athletes in baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling; and our record-setting students are garnering major attention.

Just last week, CSU Pueblo cross country and track and field standout Yasmine Hernandez was named the 2022 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Woman of the Year.

This is a huge recognition of her exceptional talent and dedication to her sport, and it becomes even more prestigious when you consider that Yasmine was the first woman in the university’s history to earn the award.

It was the cherry on top of a storied college career that included — this year alone — two national championships, three All-American honors, the title of RMAC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, and a top finish at the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships. All while maintaining a remarkable 3.89 GPA as a graduate student in nursing.

Yasmine has earned her place on the podium, and in university legend, for her blazing speed, outstanding scholarship and endless humility.

It’s hard to imagine a campus without such outstanding female student-athletes, but just 50 years ago, it would be hard to imagine our campus with them. Women’s athletics have unquestionably come a long way; and as a program, we at CSU Pueblo are committed to ensuring all athletes have equal access and opportunity to participate, in accordance with NCAA policies and Title IX guidelines.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t more work to be done.

There are still some misconceptions and double-standards out there when it comes to women in athletics. In the past, there was a belief that female athletes would put at risk the possibility of having children or debasing their moral compass from involvement in sport. It’s worth noting those same expectations and beliefs were not foisted on male athletes.

There are still pay disparities for professional female athletes, even though they are performing at the same level of super-stardom as their male peers.

And with changes to NCAA policies regarding the sale of a student-athlete’s name, image and likeness, it’s critical that our female athletes have the same opportunities to participate and thrive.

Here at CSU Pueblo we are committed to not just meeting the status quo when it comes to Title IX, but exceeding it. Although its signing anniversary was June 23, we will be celebrating as a campus and athletics program throughout the upcoming year. We will be hosting informational programs and sharing information about the law at athletic and other events for the duration of the year, and are pleased to invite the community to join us.

After 50 years of Title IX, we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of our outstanding individuals and look forward to another half century ensuring that all have the chance to grow, learn and succeed.

Dr. Paul Plinske is vice president for athletics and strategic partnerships at Colorado State University Pueblo.

