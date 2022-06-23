ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US orders Juul vapes off the market. Here’s what you need to know

By Jake Shropshire
 3 days ago
The FDA in the US is cracking down on vaping companies, with Juul being the most visibly in the regulatory arm’s crosshairs. Most recently, it ordered all of Juul’s e-cigarettes off the market, claiming that the company had...

The New York Times

FDA Orders Juul to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes

Juul vaping products at a smoking shop in New York, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul to stop selling e-cigarettes on the U.S. market, a profoundly damaging blow to a once-popular company whose brand was blamed for the teenage vaping crisis.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration...
HEALTH
Axios

Biden administration wants to take the buzz out of cigarettes

The Biden administration wants to make the tobacco industry cut back the amount of nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to non-addictive levels. Why it matters: The bid to essentially take the buzz out of smoking cigarettes would be unprecedented in the long-running public health fight to curb tobacco use, which the FDA says leads to more than 480,000 deaths a year.
POTUS
#Nicotine#Dna Damage
BBC

Juul: US bans all products from leading vaping company

The US is banning the sale of all products sold by Juul, one of the country's top e-cigarette companies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it did not have enough data to be sure that marketing the firm's products was "appropriate for the protection of public health". Juul said...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

FDA ban on Juul e-cigarettes temporarily halted

Juul can continue to sell its electronic cigarettes, at least for now, after a federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a government ban. Juul filed an emergency motion earlier Friday, seeking the temporary hold while it appeals the sales ban. The e-cigarette maker had asked the court to pause...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Juul e-cigarettes could be pulled from shelves as soon as TODAY after US regulators reject vape manufacturer's bid to get around selling flavored nicotine

Popular e-cigarette manufacturer Juul may no longer be allowed to sell their product in U.S. markets, after having an application to get around flavored nicotine bans reportedly rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Wall Street Journal reports that America's leading regulatory agency is expected to make the...
HEALTH
The New York Times

Juul Gets Temporary Reprieve to Keep Selling Its E-Cigarettes

Menthol-flavored Juul e-cigarettes on display for sale at a store in New York, Nov. 14, 2018. (Joshua Bright/The New York Times) A federal appeals court Friday granted a temporary reprieve to Juul Labs that will allow it to keep its e-cigarettes on the market, pending further court review of a decision just a day earlier by the Food and Drug Administration to ban sales of the company’s products.
LAW
AFP

US orders all Juul vaping products off the market

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it was ordering all vaping products produced by Juul Labs off the market after finding the former industry leader had failed to address certain safety concerns. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would develop a new policy requiring cigarette producers to reduce nicotine to non-addictive levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

FDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. Market

Electronic cigarette company Juul will no longer sell its products on store shelves. The United States Food and Drug Administration officially issued "marketing denial orders" to Juul Labs, Inc. this Thursday, meaning that U.S. retailers must remove all current stock and are prohibited from selling Juul products. Rumors of the shutdown were spreading as early as Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

FDA Ban on Juul E-Cigarettes Gets Put On Hold for Now

Juul Labs can continue selling its e-cigarettes for the time being, after a federal appeals court on Friday issued a temporary stay on a ban by the US Food and Drug Administration. On Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to stop selling and distributing its vape pens and flavored pods. The...
U.S. POLITICS
The Verge

Juul’s e-cigarettes can’t be sold in the US, FDA says

Juul has to remove its e-cigarettes from the market in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration announced today. The agency rejected the company’s application to sell tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes. “We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Young non-smokers in NZ are taking up vaping more than ever before. Here are 5 reasons why

The number of young New Zealanders aged 15 to 17 who vape every day has tripled in two years, from 2% in 2018-19 to 6% in 2020-21, according to the most recent New Zealand Health Survey. For young adults, aged 18 to 24, daily vaping increased from 5% to 15%. Another national survey focused on Year 10 school students shows these increases are especially high for Māori girls. Around one in five Māori girls aged 14 to 15 reported vaping daily in 2021. Increases in regular vaping (defined as vaping at least monthly) are also large, particularly for Māori boys...
AUSTRALIA
The Week

Juul e-cigarettes might soon be off the market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is apparently gearing up to pull Juul e-cigarettes off the market, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday per individuals familiar with the matter.  Juul has for years proven controversial, having been "blamed for fueling a surge of underage vaping," the Journal writes. The company has been working ever since to revive its image, both in the eyes of regulators and consumers.  In 2020, the FDA asked e-cigarette companies to submit applications for review if they wanted to keep their products on the market. The agency's impending decision regarding Juul is a part of that analysis. The agency also at the start of 2020 banned all vaping flavors except tobacco and menthol, per CNN. Juul ended sales of its flavored products in the U.S. in 2019. If ordered off the market, Juul could appeal the FDA's decision, challenge the order in court, or perhaps "file a revised application for its products," the Journal writes. News of the e-cigarette company's possible fate also notably arrives just a day after the FDA said it would work to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes in hopes of curbing smoking-related deaths. Public health experts have said the goal would be "transformative" if enacted, CNN summarizes.
HEALTH
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From McDonald’s rebranding in Russia to takeaways from the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore – Here’s your June 13 news briefing

In case you missed it, the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, which is Asia’s biggest defense conference, just wrapped up. Here are some key takeaways. US-China tensions took center stage at the conference, with many nations saying dialogue between the two superpowers was of the utmost importance. During the two days, defense chiefs of the two countries both pushed their ideologies on how global order and stability should look. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised to push back and defend Asian nations against what he described as “bullying” from China, while Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe issued one of China’s strongest warnings about Taiwan yet, saying that “If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight.”
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Here’s what’s happened at the G7 summit so far

Last year, the G7 committed to ending direct international financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of this year to try and fight climate change. But, since then, the Russia-Ukraine war erupted and pushed into its fourth month with no sign of ending any time soon, throwing the global oil market into disarray and pushing inflation around the world to record highs.
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source (TMS)

The Millennial Source (TMS)

