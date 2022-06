CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon, and Police are investigating the circumstances. According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police, they received a call shortly before 3 p.m. from someone reporting that they had heard gunshots in thew area of the 2700 block of Townhouse Lane, which is in the Deep Creek section of the city and runs between Deep Creek Blvd. and George Washington Highway.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO