Jefferson Awards: Indianapolis hosts National Celebration of Service

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has been at the center of a national focus on community service.

For the past few days, the group known as Multiplying Good has marshaled the energy and enthusiasm of hundreds of people focused on improving the lives of others.

Leaders from around the country spread out across Indianapolis lending their hands to a number of service projects, like packing food at Gleaners Food Bank.

The acts of goodwill were among the highlights of the National Celebration of Service.

It's the first time Multiplying Good is holding the event in Indianapolis.

Some are winners of the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good which WRTV awards every month to people who do amazing work to benefit the community like Judge David Certo.

He represented Indiana as a finalist for one of the national awards for his efforts in leading the veteran court in Marion County. It's designed to help veterans who get in trouble with the law by providing options and connecting them to social services.

The event in Indianapolis involves an audience of doers, looking for solutions that usually only sits to talk about what's next before taking action for the good.