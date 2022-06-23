Dallas County All-Star baseball team advances to state tournament in Troy

Selma High School standout, Dakarri Nelson, announced via Twitter that he is committed to Penn State University. Dakarri tweeted, “First off I would like to thank the man above for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I have came [sic] to love. Secondly I would like to thank all the coaches that have believed in me and gave me an opportunity to play for their program. I would love to give a huge shoutout to my big brother for always competing with me every time we stepped on the field together. I also wanna thank the whole Selma High coaching staff and football program and AllGasTraining program for developing me into the great player that I am today. Last but not least I would like to give a huge thanks to my parents for the late nights and early mornings that y'all have put into my recruiting, I also wanna thank y'all for all the sacrifices y'all have made for me leading up to this point. I especially wanna thank my Dad for pushing me on days that I didn't wanna be pushed and making me work harder wen [sic] I though [sic] I couldn't go any more. With that being said for the next 4 to 5 years I will be taking my athletic and academic talents to THE PENN STATE.”

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO