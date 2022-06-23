ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

Dallas County All-Star baseball team advances to state tournament in Troy

By Special to the Selma Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas County 10U All-Star team has made it to the state championship in Troy in July. After sweeping victories in regional plays, the all-star team will play for the state title at the Troy Sportsplex July 8-12. After the first two weekends of play, Dallas County stands at...

