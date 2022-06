North Dakota is officially out of the drought that plagued us the last two years. We sure paid the price last summer with the 90s and 100s temperatures for most of the summer. For those of you who love summers like that, this summer has been just a little different so far. Heck, we even had high temps in the 60s this past Saturday. That was unheard of last June.

