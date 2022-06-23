2 Scottsdale residents among OdySea Aquarium's art challenge winners

Congratulations to 5-year-old Connor Macleod and 10-year-old Hailey Hardenbrook from Scottsdale for their winning art entries in OdySea Aquarium’s second annual “Party for the Planet” Conservation Art Challenge.

These two young artists were among five winners chosen from the 411 entries for their outstanding art pieces made from recycled materials, according to a press release. OdySea asked kids 12 and under to craft a piece of art in the form of an endangered species to celebrate Endangered Species Day and World Oceans Day.

Macleod’s creation was a sunflower sea star, which he made from a paper plate, bubble wrap and plastic bags. This species is one of the largest sea stars in the world and can grow up to 24 limbs as an adult.

Hardenbrook sculpted a dugong, which is a close relative to the manatee. The difference between the species is the dugongs have a fluke-like tail, a larger snout that protrudes over their mouth, and bristles instead of whiskers. She used chicken wire, wine corks, and a PVC pipe to craft her animal art.

In addition to receiving a free children’s admission ticket to the aquarium for submitting their art, the winners of the challenge (chosen by OdySea Aquarium’s Conservation Committee) were invited back to the aquarium with their immediate family for a special celebration.

Each winner was awarded a priceless and original piece of art painted by an OdySea penguin or sea lion, the press release stated.

Then, much to the surprise of the children, the winners were paid a visit from Holly, an African penguin that calls OdySea home. Holly was accompanied by knowledgeable OdySea Aquarium Animal Care Specialists who shared facts about African penguins (an endangered species) and helped celebrate the winners.