ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

2 Scottsdale residents among OdySea Aquarium's art challenge winners

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7elH_0gKFEf7l00

Congratulations to 5-year-old Connor Macleod and 10-year-old Hailey Hardenbrook from Scottsdale for their winning art entries in OdySea Aquarium’s second annual “Party for the Planet” Conservation Art Challenge.

These two young artists were among five winners chosen from the 411 entries for their outstanding art pieces made from recycled materials, according to a press release. OdySea asked kids 12 and under to craft a piece of art in the form of an endangered species to celebrate Endangered Species Day and World Oceans Day.

Macleod’s creation was a sunflower sea star, which he made from a paper plate, bubble wrap and plastic bags. This species is one of the largest sea stars in the world and can grow up to 24 limbs as an adult.

Hardenbrook sculpted a dugong, which is a close relative to the manatee. The difference between the species is the dugongs have a fluke-like tail, a larger snout that protrudes over their mouth, and bristles instead of whiskers. She used chicken wire, wine corks, and a PVC pipe to craft her animal art.

In addition to receiving a free children’s admission ticket to the aquarium for submitting their art, the winners of the challenge (chosen by OdySea Aquarium’s Conservation Committee) were invited back to the aquarium with their immediate family for a special celebration.

Each winner was awarded a priceless and original piece of art painted by an OdySea penguin or sea lion, the press release stated.

Then, much to the surprise of the children, the winners were paid a visit from Holly, an African penguin that calls OdySea home. Holly was accompanied by knowledgeable OdySea Aquarium Animal Care Specialists who shared facts about African penguins (an endangered species) and helped celebrate the winners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

AZGFD helps release 3 black bears after rehab with Southwest Wildlife

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department helped release three juvenile black bears into the wild after the bears finished rehabilitation at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. The three bears, all males, were released on June 13 after being taken to Southwest Wildlife in October. “Our...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
momcollective.com

10 Great Valley Salads to Savor This Summer

It’s summertime in the Valley once again, and if you’re like me, you start craving cool, crisp salads to enjoy for a lunch or dinner meal out. We may be challenged by our triple-digit temps this time of year, but lucky for us, the Valley has lots of options when it comes to finding a great salad.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye woman crowned TOPS queen

Buckeye resident Amy Sather has been crowned Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) 2021 Arizona and International Queen after shedding 159 pounds, more than any other TOPS female member in the United States and Canada. TOPS, a nonprofit weight loss, education and support organization, has been fighting obesity since its founding...
BUCKEYE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix New Times

An Immersive King Tut Exhibit Is Coming to Scottsdale

The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows like Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ArchDaily

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode

Lead Architects : Taylor Bode (designer) Text description provided by the architects. Carrying on the tradition of student-built desert shelters at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West, 'The Loft' was designed, constructed, and inhabited as a final year thesis project at The School of Architecture at Taliesin. The thesis explored concepts of functional and aesthetic adaptability, the psychology of user control, and the idea of anticipatory architecture as a spatial framework that supports a built environment in a constant state of change.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odysea Aquarium#Art#Oceans#Penguin#Conservation Committee
KTAR.com

Developer chosen for P83 project near Peoria Sports Complex

PHOENIX — The P83 Entertainment District in Peoria is starting to take shape, as the city announced a partnership with Common Bond Development Group to redevelop an area near the Peoria Sports Complex. A 2.66-acre site east of the intersection at 83rd Avenue and Paradise Lane will be developed...
PEORIA, AZ
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
West Valley View

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona State Fair announces opening date for 2022 event

PHOENIX — People who love the Arizona State Fair and all it has to offer, from rides and performances to the crazy food, can now mark their calendars for the 2022 event. The Arizona State Fair will run from Sept. 23 until Oct. 30 and be open Thursdays through Sundays.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

UnResolved Episode 2: A Secret in the Desert

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – On August 6, 2013, a man walking through a desert wash in Apache Junction spotted what appeared to be human remains. It was a sad and solemn answer to a question Tempe Police had been asking for two months. That is, was Adrienne Salinas still alive?
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
travelawaits.com

5 Luxurious Farm-To-Spa Experiences In Arizona

One of the things I like to do when traveling in the Southwest is to enjoy local spa treatments because they incorporate indigenous ingredients you can’t usually find anywhere else in the U.S. They’re called “farm-to-spa” experiences, and they offer unique treatments that heal the body and soul with desert-inspired botanicals like prickly pear, aloe oil, citrus, and cactus flower. Native American traditions are also popular in these Arizona spa treatments, providing inspiration for distinctive healing therapies.
ARIZONA STATE
oucampus.org

11375 E Sahuaro Dr #2113

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS. - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS is available June 1st. The Unit features stainless steel appliances with a black fridge and washer and dryer included. It also has granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and the master has a tiled shower plus there are ceiling fans through out. The unit is located on the second floor end and has a separate stair case to the unit. Community has a heated pool and spa, fitness room, and clubhouse with billiards. Located in North Scottsdale it is close to restaurants, shopping, and highway access.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
momcollective.com

5 Summer Safety Tips To Survive The Heat

As much as Valley residents seem to treat the heat as no big deal or at worst a mild annoyance, it’s actually a serious health risk. If you underestimate the desert heat and don’t take precautions, you could be one of the 2,000 people who wind up in emergency rooms every summer. We definitely don’t want that, so read on for five things to know that will help you survive the heat and get through our summer safely. And if you take away nothing else, remember that in an Arizona summer, consider a bottle of water to be your most important fashion accessory.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
806
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy