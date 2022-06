COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri track and field's Ames Burton earned a spot on Team USA for the World U20 Championships in August. Competing at the USA Track and Field U20 Championships, she tossed a 54.08m / 177-5 in the discus on Friday in Eugene, Ore. – good for the No. 4 performance all-time at Mizzou. She'll represent Team USA at the World U20 Championships (Cali, Columbia) in August. Burton redshirted her freshman year in 2022 and has four seasons of eligibility remaining in the Black & Gold.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO