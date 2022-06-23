ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help serve families in need. Future Healers return from trip to Washington DC to meet with FBI. Updated: 9...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 77

just me 66
2d ago

plain and simple if you don't want to get pregnant, PROTECT YOURSELF! ABORTION IS NOT BIRTH CONTROL!

Reply(9)
31
Steven Lazzari
3d ago

that's not even his property to be writing on it another democratic supporter thinking they can do whatever they want

Reply(5)
20
Growler Wolf
3d ago

Isn’t there a law against defacing mail ? Package deliveries are the same thing.

Reply(12)
19
Related
Wave 3

Will women be able to travel to other states to have an abortion?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The battle for abortion rights is just getting started. States are split almost down the middle when it comes to access to abortion. A lot has been said about Roe v. Wade over the last couple of days by both political parties. But what happens next for women who want to get an abortion?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky, Indiana officials respond to Roe v Wade decision

New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help serve families in need. Future Healers return from trip to Washington DC to meet with FBI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Future Healers' goal...
KENTUCKY STATE
newsnet5

Abortion pill vs. Plan B pill: What's the difference?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday, abortions that do not threaten the life of the patient immediately became illegal in the state of Kentucky, leaving many to question the availability of some over-the-counter contraceptives like the Plan B pill. In a press conference Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
Wave 3

Future Healers return from trip to Washington DC to meet with FBI

New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help serve families in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. Following Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn 1973′s decision on Roe v Wade,...
ADVOCACY
Alt 101.7

Alabama Mom Asks Her 7m Followers For Help Finding Sons Killer

Some of you know who Mama Tot is, but a lot of you probably don't. Mama Tot has amassed more than 7 million followers on social media and she's from right here in Alabama. Mama Tot whose real name is Ophelia Nichols made this heartbreaking post and video on Facebook and all other platforms where she has a huge, and loyal following...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Fedex#Prostate Cancer#Washington Dc#Mcdonald House#Kentuckiana#Fbi#The Future Healers#The U S Supreme Court#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
wkar.org

Michigan to destroy some infant blood spots in fight over consent

Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wave 3

Blessings in a Backpack hosts charity race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter is calling on the community to participate in the easiest and fastest 0.5K race on Saturday. After canceling the event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is reintroducing the fun this year. During the race, runners...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It would be a literal nightmare': Transgender, nonbinary Texan says overturning Roe v. Wade will have dire impact on abortion access for LGBTQ community

AUSTIN, Texas — The reversal of Roe v. Wade doesn’t just affect abortion rights for women. Transgender and nonbinary communities are also losing access to this healthcare that already faces disparities in medical treatment. Gender-affirming care for transgender children and teens is already under attack in Texas. For...
AUSTIN, TX
Wave 3

Victim named in Phoenix Hill homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who was shot and killed Saturday on E. Muhammad Ali Boulevard. According to the report, Jeffery Randolph, 20 of Louisville, has been identified as the victim. Randolph died from a singe gunshot wound to the body after being transported to the UofL Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Ron Laughery: Colorado needs an abortion amendment

Almost 50 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court started the longest-running argument in American politics since our 90-year argument over the institution of slavery. As we’ve vigorously argued abortion rights, we’ve taken to regularly calling our fellow Americans fascists, murderers, sexists and a whole bunch of other nasty things, and that was just around the dinner table. Beyond that, sometimes things got really ugly.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy