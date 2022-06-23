ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx reports strong fourth quarter earnings

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Despite a geopolitical crisis in Europe, rising inflation and recent executive-level shakeups, FedEx Corp. reported strong fourth-quarter results on Thursday, June 23.

The Memphis-based company recorded $24.4 billion in revenue for its fourth quarter in 2022, compared to the $22.6 billion it reported in the same time period in 2021.

The logistics giant also reported an operating income of $1.92 billion for the quarter, also up from 2021 when it reported $1.80 billion.

“Our fiscal 2022 financial performance was a result of our team’s ability to adapt to a number of unexpected challenges and is a testament to the FedEx value proposition and the execution of our long-term strategy,” said FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam.

Shares of FedEx stock were up more than 3% Thursday following the announcement.

FedEx attributes revenue management actions for its high fourth-quarter operating income, including the net impact of fuel at each transportation segment and lower variable compensation expense.

Lower shipment demands and shortages in the supply chain partially offset these gains.

Thursday’s earnings call was the first report since Subramaniam replaced founder and CEO Fred Smith, who announced in March that he would step down.

FedEx also announced last week that it would increase its quarterly dividend by more than 50%.

“Our foundational investments have set the stage for a strong fiscal 2023,” Subramaniam said. “As we move forward, our focus will be on revenue quality and lowering our cost to serve. I am honored to lead our dedicated global team who enable FedEx to lead the industry from a position of strength.”

