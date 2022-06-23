ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Eight Local Athletes to Compete in MHSFCA All-Star Game

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
Eight local athletes will compete in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, with all seven competing on the same West team.

The defense will feature five local players, with Mt. Pleasant’s Kory Davis, Cadillac’s Collin Johnston, Grayling’s David Millikin, Beal City’s Matt Oswald and Kingsley’s Brett Peterson. A pair of Traverse City athletes will be on offense with St. Francis’ Charlie Peterson and Central’s Kadyn Warner along with Bear Lake’s Bryce Harless.

A lot of these athletes competed against each other during the last few seasons, and they’re excited to be on the same team this time around.

“Brett from Kingsley, David from Grayling, I played against both of them in the regular season, played them this year, played them last year, year before that. And it’s really good to finally play with those guys because it’s something I’ve always thought about,” Charlie Peterson said. “Kadyn Warner from Central is going to be on my team. I sure would hate to play against him, so I’m glad he’s on my team. So yeah, it’s going to be nice to get to know those guys better. Definitely guys more fun to compete with than against.”

The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lawrence Tech.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
