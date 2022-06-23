ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in the Fort Worth area

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and the Fort Worth area has plenty to offer fans of fireworks.

America is celebrating 246 years of nationhood and North Texas is raring to jump in on the fun with pyrotechnic spectaculars and festivals. Here’s where to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Fort Worth area:

Fort Worth

The 15th annual Fort Worth’s Fourth will take over Panther Island Pavilion on July 4.

Residents will have plenty of room to space out over the pavilion and Trinity River banks to watch the night sky explode with pyrotechnics. Festival food, drinks, kids activities and live music will keep the crowd entertained before the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Several parking lots will be open at the venue, along with bike racks for those taking the Trinity Trails to the pavilion. A lawn chair and blanket are allowed at the event, but any outside food and beverages are not.

  • Cost: Free
  • Time: 5-10 p.m. on July 4.
  • Location: 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will play two concerts to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Located at the Botanic Garden, guests can enjoy patriotic songs and marches, along with a firework show to cap off the night. The event will also feature Fort Worth vocalist Angela Turner Wilson.

  • Cost: Tickets vary on seating and can be purchased on the orchestra’s website .
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.
  • Location: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Arlington

Light Up Arlington will brighten the downtown sky on July 3.

Residents can expect vendors, food trucks and live music across four different stages at the event. Concerts start at 6 p.m. outside the Arlington Music Hall and Grease Monkey, at 6:30 p.m. by City Tower at 101 S. mesquite St. and 7 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion Arlington.

Families can bring their children for face painting and a bubble bus, among other activities, at the downtown library. The fireworks display, which will blast off from the roof of City Tower, lasts about 20 minutes and starts at 9:50 p.m.

  • Cost: Free
  • Time: 6-10:30 p.m. on July 3.
  • Location: Downtown Arlington near City Hall at 101 W. Abram St.

The next morning on July 4, is the annual Arlington Independence Day parade through downtown. The parade will start and end at a parking lot near the University of Texas at Arlington, the parade route goes north on Spaniolo Drive, makes a circle near City Hall and returns back on South Center Street.

  • Cost: Free
  • Time: 9 a.m. start time
  • Location: Parade starts by UT Arlington on West Mitchell Street.

Eagle Mountain Lake

The Fort Worth Boat Club and Lakeview Marina are putting on the annual fireworks show at Eagle Mountain Lake.

This fireworks show is only accessible via water or public areas surrounding the lake and people cannot walk to the boat club or marina.

  • Cost: Free
  • Time: 9-10:30 p.m. on July 4.
  • Location: 6600 E. Peden Road, Fort Worth

White Settlement

White Settlement kicks off its summer celebration on June 25 with their annual fireworks show.

Along with the fireworks, residents can expect a car show, bounce houses, face painting, crafts and food trucks. The fireworks show kicks off at 10 p.m. and can be viewed at Veterans Park or from Splash Dayz water park, where anyone with a ticket can stay at the park beyond closing hours.

  • Cost: Free
  • Time: 6 p.m. on June 25
  • Location: 8901 Clifford St.

North Richland Hills

The Northeast Tarrant Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year’s Family 4th Fireworks Show in North Richland Hills.

Parking is free and available at Birdville ISD Plaza at 6351 26 Blvd. at Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum at 6108 Broadway Ave.

  • Cost: Free
  • Time: 9:30-10:30 p.m. on July 4.
  • Location: 6351 26 Blvd., Haltom City

Mansfield

The Mansfield Rocks event will take place at Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls water park.

Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no coolers, grills or pets are allowed.

  • Cost: $20, tickets can be purchased here .
  • Time: 6 p.m. on July 3.
  • Location: 500 Heritage Parkway, Mansfield

Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com

Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

July 2022 Cover: Old Gringo Women's Boots

A perfect fit for the Fort Worth woman, these taupe/white crackle distressed cowhide kickers are adorned with images of iconic Fort Worth landmarks, including the Stockyards, Bass Hall, Billy Bob’s, the Fort Worth Zoo, and others. Whether taking a stroll down Exchange Avenue or the Magnificent Mile, Fort Worthians...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
539
Post
1M+
Views
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

