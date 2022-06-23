ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Abortion is legal before 25 weeks in Virginia. Gov. Youngkin wants to lower it to 20

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I'm a pro-life governor, and I've got...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 88

Jackie21
3d ago

Well, I'm old because I thought the cutoff was about 15 weeks. I thought Virginia didn't perform 2nd and 3rd trimester abortions unless medically necessary and there was a 72 hr waiting period. Well that was over 30yrs ago and no I'm not against abortion. I'm definitely for a woman's right to choose.

Reply(9)
8
sare
3d ago

If they want to impose laws from being pro-lifers then take out the embryo and pay to try and save it… otherwise let it be- women and their bodies should not be forced to keep a fetus they don’t want nor will live outside the womb…

Reply(5)
8
Tired of the BS
3d ago

don't fix something that's NOT broken, leave the law alone. it's been 25 weeks for over 30 years. so tired of men telling woman what they can and can't do with their bodies. Vasectomies for all men!!!!!!

Reply(3)
7
Related
wswv.net

Virginia Info on Abortion Rights

The biggest news story in the last few days has been the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe versus Wade, the ruling from 1973 that effectively legalized abortion across the United States. This ruling held that abortion was included in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment.
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Virginia Investigating Multiple Attacks on Pro-Life Facilities in Wake of Roe v. Wade Decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating vandalism at a pregnancy center that discourages women from having an abortion. Lynchburg Police on Saturday said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray painted with graffiti. The words “If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were written on the walkway leading up to the center, and anarchist symbols were painted on the exterior brick wall.
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Protests Continued In Maryland Saturday Over A SCOTUS Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are protesting across the state over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. Even though abortion remains legal in Maryland, many people are outraged by the court’s decision to end that right for women in other states and have come out to places like here Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest. Supporters of abortion rights have gathered here at Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/HxiMxl3OoR — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 25, 2022 The message they brought with them on Saturday is “we won’t go...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Washington Examiner

Virginia anti-abortion pregnancy center vandalized hours after Roe ruling

Vandals attacked an anti-abortion pregnancy center in central Virginia early Saturday morning, hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 abortion case. Surveillance footage released by the Lynchburg Police Department shows a group of four individuals walking away from the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center at 1:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Abortion Issues#Cbs#Politics State#Politics Governor#Cbs Mornings
WDBJ7.com

What the Supreme Court ruling means for Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Supreme Court’s ruling does return the decisions over abortion rights to the states and experts explain what this means for Virginia. In Virginia, currently, Abortion is legal in the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Radford University Assistant Professor of Political Science Allyson Wankle says the Supreme Court’s decision does not have an immediate effect on the law.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHSV

What does Roe’s overruling mean for Virginia?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Supreme Court announced its decision to overrule Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24 at around 10 a.m. Some are unclear what the ruling means at a national and state level. J. Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said it’s important to remember this is not a national ban on abortion.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Political leaders and activists aren’t the only groups at odds following the Supreme Court’s decision. Americans from all walks of life have strong opinions both for and against the ruling. “I was just surprised and shocked and genuinely disturbed,” Zuhra Abbamin said. “I think...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
CHARLESTON, WV
WUSA

Influx of patients expected to seek out safe abortions in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Reproductive advocates are calling Maryland the southernmost safe state for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in 13 states across the country. Karen Nelson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Maryland, says they are ready if...
MARYLAND STATE
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy