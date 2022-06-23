Abortion is legal before 25 weeks in Virginia. Gov. Youngkin wants to lower it to 20
Well, I'm old because I thought the cutoff was about 15 weeks. I thought Virginia didn't perform 2nd and 3rd trimester abortions unless medically necessary and there was a 72 hr waiting period. Well that was over 30yrs ago and no I'm not against abortion. I'm definitely for a woman's right to choose.
If they want to impose laws from being pro-lifers then take out the embryo and pay to try and save it… otherwise let it be- women and their bodies should not be forced to keep a fetus they don’t want nor will live outside the womb…
don't fix something that's NOT broken, leave the law alone. it's been 25 weeks for over 30 years. so tired of men telling woman what they can and can't do with their bodies. Vasectomies for all men!!!!!!
