ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘We are ready’: California lawmakers pledge to bolster gun restrictions after Supreme Court ruling

By Kareen Wynter, Nouran Salahieh, Chris Wolfe
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSjzc_0gKFA0MB00

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday announced the state will work to strengthen its gun control laws after a Supreme Court ruling dealt a major expansion to gun rights.

The court struck down a New York gun law, saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

The ruling is expected to impact half a dozen other states with similar laws — including California — and is likely to lead to more people being legally armed in major U.S. cities.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the court’s decision “dangerous” and “shameful.”

“We are ready with a bill that will be heard next week to update and strengthen our public-carry law,” the governor tweeted.

Despite Thursday’s decision, California’s attorney general reminded residents that general prohibitions on carrying loaded and concealed firearms in public without a permit remain in effect.

“States still have the right to limit concealed carry permits to those who may safely possess firearms,” Bonta said in a statement. “Our office has been watching this issue closely. We are working with the Governor and the legislature to advance legislation that is both constitutional and will maintain safety for Californians.”

In California, carrying a loaded firearm — whether openly or concealed — in most public places is generally prohibited, unless a person has been issued a license obtained through local law enforcement, officials said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court found that New York’s law requiring someone applying for a concealed weapon license to show “proper cause” violates the Second Amendment.

New York’s law is similar to California’s, which requires applicants for licenses to carry firearms in public to show “good cause.”

Bonta said California’s law is “ likely unconstitutional” under Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling.

However, other requirements remain in effect statewide and California is looking to bolster its public carry law.

Currently, Californians may get a permit through a sheriff or police chief after undergoing a successful background check, completing a firearms safety course, and providing proof of residency, employment, or having business in the county or city.

The court’s decision expanding gun rights came as Americans were grappling with two recent mass shootings.

“In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, and with gun deaths at an all-time high, ensuring that dangerous individuals are not allowed to carry concealed firearms is more important than ever,” Bonta said. “The data is clear and the consequences are dire — more guns in more places make us less safe. In California, we are committed to passing and defending commonsense, constitutional gun laws that save lives.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Scott Smith
3d ago

translation = Ca is going to go against the highest courts ruling upholding the 2nd amendment...i suggest if Ca is too good to obey the nations laws maybe all federal funding should be cut to that communist state

Reply
2
Related
csufresno.edu

President Jiménez-Sandoval makes statement on Roe v. Wade decision

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said that all people “unequivocally deserve the right to make decisions about [their] own health and future” in a statement released Saturday morning in reaction to the reversal of Roe v. Wade on June 24. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland photographer puts images of California decline on billboards around state

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Some say California is dying, submerged in a housing crisis and devastated by year-round wildfires.An Oakland-based photographer just paid for billboards in Oakland to highlight the crises California faces. He's displaying his own photos on the billboards."I've been shooting my whole life, since I was 15," said photographer Thomas Broening. "When I'm shooting, I'm looking for something out of the ordinary."He's traveled around the world for his work and says there's no place better than California."I love California. I raised four children here," he said.But he says that, in the past decade, the Golden...
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

“I hope we are the antidote to your fear”: Newsom to sign bill that protects abortion providers, patients from other states

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he will sign into law in the coming days Assembly Bill 1666, which will protect abortion providers and their patients that come from other states that may face civil actions from those other states. The bill would “declare another state’s law authorizing a civil action against a person or entity […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Supreme Court ruling may impact California gun permit law

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating New Yorkers no longer need to show an actual need to carry a concealed handgun could impact whether California sheriffs who issue concealed weapons permits have discretion to deny someone who otherwise is eligible. Under California law, a concealed carry permit can be issued if the applicant is of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
berkeleyside.org

Bay Area protests repeal of Roe v. Wade￼

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday morning repealed Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark ruling that protected women’s right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. Several protests are planned throughout the Bay Area this weekend to rebuke this decision. In California and the East Bay, state-level protections guarantee...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor responds to Supreme Court firearms ruling

Supreme court finds that requiring applicants to seek a concealed carry license is unconstitutional. – The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that placed strict restrictions on carrying concealed firearms in public for self-defense, finding its requirement that applicants seeking a concealed carry license demonstrate a special need for self-defense is unconstitutional, according to CBS News Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Bonta, Hochman will face off in California's AG race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Nathan Hochman will battle California's Democratic attorney general in the November general election after garnering 18% of the vote in the primary, according to figures released Thursday. Hochman, the Republican Party's endorsed candidate, will face Rob Bonta in a state that overwhelmingly favors Democrats....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade, what does that mean for California?

With the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision, access to abortion is now decided by each state, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. Roe v. Wade was a 1973 historical decision from the SCOTUS that mandated abortion access nationwide. The overturning of the ruling has been a discussion since a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#California Lawmakers#Second Amendment#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Americans#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
KTLA.com

The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy