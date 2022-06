Gail Socia, 81, knows what it’s like to be the new kid on the block. She grew up in Michigan, but during her married life, she followed her husband’s career from city to city, finally landing in Kentucky. Each move required her to make friends in new surroundings. When she moved to Richmond in 1997 to be close to her son, she did what she has always done: built a new life of friends, work and play.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO