ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January

By STEPHEN WHYNO
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbTKY_0gKF7esg00
Baffert Ban FILE - Horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court, Monday, July 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association on Thursday, June 23, 2022 suspended Bob Baffert for one year for repeated medication violations. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations,

A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winner eligible to saddle horses in New York again Jan. 26. The final decision marks the end of a protracted back and forth about Baffert's status in the state that began in May 2021.

“This was an impartial and deliberative process that has resulted in a lengthy suspension of the sport’s most prominent trainer,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in statement. “However, this is not simply about Bob Baffert or any one individual but about protecting the integrity of the sport here in New York. Today’s decision advances that goal.”

The ban is shorter than the two years Churchill Downs sidelined Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood, who was serving as the NYRA hearing officer, previously recommended a two-year suspension.

Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied. A message seeking comment from Baffert or his attorney was not immediately returned.

The panel's decision cannot be appealed through NYRA's process, which was developed last year after Baffert successfully sued in federal court to get his initial suspension in the state of New York lifted. Baffert is also fighting in federal court against the Churchill Downs ban that made him ineligible to run horses in the Derby in 2022 and '23.

Under the terms of the suspension agreed to by the panel made up of Saratoga attorney John J. Carusone, New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association executive director Will Alempijevic and New York Race Track Chaplaincy of America leader the Rev. Humberto Chavez, Baffert would be able to be a part of the Belmont Stakes next year.

The panel in its 14-page ruling disagreed with Sherwood over the matter of Baffert "doping" his horses, saying, "The drugs for which use Baffert was cited in three jurisdictions are allowed and commonly used but are nevertheless performance enhancing in the sense that they may suppress injuries and may allow the horse to perform at a normal level in spite of the injury if they are found to be at a level above the allowable threshold."

Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not allowed in Kentucky on race day, and was later disqualified. The colt finished third in the Preakness two weeks after the Derby.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died in December in California. An exam found no definitive cause of death.

Baffert-trained Cruel Intention, Eclair, Charlatan, Gamine and Merneith also tested positive for a substance not allowed at that level on race day. Those violations occurred in California, Arkansas or Kentucky; none happened in New York.

Baffert, 69, is a Hall of Fame trainer who has become the face of the sport. He won the Triple Crown twice: in 2015 with American Pharoah and in 2018 with Justify.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Says Politics is not Binary

Jessica Altagracia Woolford is running for office in Assembly District 81 in the June 28 primaries. Growing up in Kingsbridge, she is a community organizer who has previously worked for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office, and has also campaigned for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.
BRONX, NY
Salon

Antyesti in Brooklyn: How NYC honored my father upon his death, during a time of anti-Asian hate

When my father dies, he's in a nursing home, seated upright in a chair. He hasn't been out on the ocean, in a boat, in years, maybe decades, and I know he's not a beach person. He hates the sand and wet and cold. But days before his death, he can remember this clearly enough to reminisce in his hoarse voice: wearing a jacket and a scarf despite it being early spring in America, taking a ferry to the Statue of Liberty, then Ellis Island. Walking past all those names. None like his own. And yet he never doubted that he and his younger brother and my mother, who all lived together in a tiny apartment after I was born, had arrived in America, and would be welcomed in one way or another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Special waste drop-off sites are now open

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is holding special waste drop-off sites across the five boroughs, where residents can discard certain harmful products. The Staten Island drop-off site will be located off the Muldoon Avenue exit of the southbound West Shore Expressway, past the DSNY security booth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Arkansas State
PIX11

NY lawmakers, officials react to SCOTUS gun ruling

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and State liberal lawmakers continue working on drafting legislation to ban guns in crowded spaces on Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling on concealed carry.  “We do not need people entering our subways, our restaurants, our movie theaters with concealed weapons,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We don’t need […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
bkreader.com

Affordable Housing Lottery Kicks Off For 912 Broadway in Bed-Stuy

The affordable housing lottery has launched for the eight-story apartment building at 912 Broadway in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, according to New York Yimby. The structure is designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Broadway Stockton LLC. The building consists of 81 residences and 13,089 square feet of commerical space. On...
BROOKLYN, NY
multihousingnews.com

$121M NYC Affordable Housing Community Opens

Peninsula 1B is the first residential building to open at the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center. Gilbane Development Co., Hudson Cos. and Mutual Housing Association of New York have celebrated the opening of the $121 million Peninsula 1B affordable housing development in New York City. The 183-unit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyra#New York Race#Doping#Race Track#Kentucky Derby
NY1

Mayor blames 'bad criminal justice system' for sixth crash since Friday

The latest in a string of traffic crashes that have injured or killed pedestrians on New York City streets has the mayor blaming a “bad criminal justice system.”. Mayor Eric Adams expressed anger and frustration over the latest case — one where a woman was killed and her grandchild was injured in Brooklyn late Saturday evening. City officials say they were victims of the sixth traffic crash with injuries or death since Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wdcnews6.com

After $2 million Brooklyn church robbery, houses of worship evaluate theft risk

(RNS) — When the Rev. Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine, walked into his Catholic church within the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn on the final Saturday in Might, he discovered bodily and non secular wreckage: Angels that had adorned the entrance of the constructing had been decapitated, Communion wafers had been scattered throughout the altar and, most surprising, an 18-karat gold tabernacle, the place the sanctified Eucharist was saved, had been stolen.
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy