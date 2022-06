VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County leaders, after speaking with school and safety officials, have cleared the way for additional funding for school safety measures. School resource officer positions have been created for every school in the county. On top of that, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will receive equipment to help manage school safety. That equipment will be purchased with $250,000 worth of ARPA funds.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO