ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AR

ASP says suspect in Perry County jail deadly shooting will face capital murder charge

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOObv_0gKF6JZk00

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said late Thursday afternoon that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Perry County jailer will face a charge of capital murder.

In a release, ASP officials said charges were filed against 37-year-old Deshawn Lewis of North Little Rock Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Lewis was being booked into the Perry County Jail in Perryville Wednesday night on charges of drug and paraphernalia charges when he shot Detention Officer Jeremiah Story. The investigators added that Lewis is believed to have had the gun with him when he arrived at the jail in the custody of sheriff’s deputies.

Arkansas State Police agents identify jailer killed in Perry County, suspect in the death

Story was shot as he stood inside a bathroom with Lewis as Lewis was changing into his jail-issued attire. Story was taken to a hospital in Conway where he later died.

After the shooting Lewis was taking to the Faulkner County Jail where he remains in custody.

Perry County correctional officer killed in jail shooting

State police officials said the investigation by special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Man Fatally Shot by Police After Domestic Disturbance Call

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police following a domestic disturbance in a North Little Rock home, authorities said Sunday. North Little Rock police say they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call with a weapon around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. At the home,...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, AR
City
Perryville, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Asp#County Jail#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#The Arkansas State Police#State#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
neareport.com

Capital murder charge filed against suspect in Perry County jailer murder

A criminal charge of capital murder was filed late today against Roderick Deshawn Lewis, 37, of North Little Rock. Lewis was being booked into the Perry County Jail at Perryville last night on drug and paraphernalia charges when he is alleged to have shot detention officer Jeremiah Story. The gun reportedly used by Lewis was one he possessed when he arrived at the jail in the custody of local sheriff’s deputies.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Authorities: Drug suspect guns down guard at Arkansas jail

PERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man being booked into a central Arkansas jail on drug charges shot and killed a guard before someone disarmed him. The State Police says in a news release that Jeremiah Story, a 21-year-old detention officer at the Perry County jail in Perryville, died at a hospital early Thursday. The agency says 37-year-old Roderick Lewis, of North Little Rock, shot Story in a bathroom late Wednesday night while Lewis was changing out of civilian clothes and into jail issued attire.
PERRYVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy