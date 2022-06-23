ASP says suspect in Perry County jail deadly shooting will face capital murder charge

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said late Thursday afternoon that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Perry County jailer will face a charge of capital murder.

In a release, ASP officials said charges were filed against 37-year-old Deshawn Lewis of North Little Rock Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Lewis was being booked into the Perry County Jail in Perryville Wednesday night on charges of drug and paraphernalia charges when he shot Detention Officer Jeremiah Story. The investigators added that Lewis is believed to have had the gun with him when he arrived at the jail in the custody of sheriff’s deputies.

Story was shot as he stood inside a bathroom with Lewis as Lewis was changing into his jail-issued attire. Story was taken to a hospital in Conway where he later died.

After the shooting Lewis was taking to the Faulkner County Jail where he remains in custody.

State police officials said the investigation by special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division is ongoing.

