ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paolo Banchero Reveals Why He's Wearing A Purple Suit Tonight

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paolo Banchero turned some heads when he showed up to the NBA Draft in a purple suit. Banchero has now given his reason as to why he decided to wear the suit. It had to...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: National Ranking For Bronny James Has Drastically Changed

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was once considered a top-30 prospect for his recruiting class. Apparently, that's no longer the case. In February, Rivals bumped James up from No. 34 to No. 30 in its rankings. Fast forward four months later, and the Sierras Canyon product has dropped all the way to No. 60 in the country.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Legendary NFL Player Reveals What He Heard About Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. While Kaepernick has not been signed by the Raiders - or any NFL team, for that matter - he remains interested in making a comeback to the league. However, according to one former star player,...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Reveals His Plan: College Basketball World Surprised

We won't be seeing Coach K on the sideline of Duke basketball games in 2022-23. We won't be seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium at all, actually. The legendary college basketball coach told Jon Rothstein that he doesn't plan on attending any home games next season. He doesn't want to be a distraction for new head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Outfit Goes Viral: Tennis World Reacts

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard went viral for her outfit on Instagram earlier this week. Bouchard, who's making her way back from injury, is still managing to have some fun off the court. The tennis star shared a photo of her viral outfit on social media earlier this week. Tennis...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
The Spun

College Football World Very Scared By Bryce Young News

The college football world should be very, very afraid of what Bryce Young admitted this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback called the 2021 season a "failure," despite his Heisman Trophy win and College Football Playoff national title game appearance. Nick Saban's team is heading into the 2022 regular...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Paolo Banchero
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

Angel Hernandez Makes Brutally Bad Call At 1st: MLB World Reacts

How on earth is Angel Hernandez still employed by Major League Baseball?. The longtime MLB umpire is getting crushed for his latest absurd call. This Saturday, Hernandez called a Tampa Bay Rays base-runner safe even though he was clearly out. "The play: Not close The call: Safe The umpire: Angel...
MLB
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Houston Rockets#Abc Espn
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan Phone Call

Getting drafted into the NBA and then getting a congratulatory phone call from the greatest player of all-time. Hornets owner Michael Jordan spoke with Charlotte draft pick Mark Williams after the NBA Draft on Thursday night. It doesn't get much cooler than that. "Please don’t tell me MJ didn’t instill...
NBA
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NBA Draft

The mother of top NBA Draft prospect Dyson Daniels went viral on ESPN on Thursday night. Daniels, who went No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, was accompanied at the NBA Draft by his mom and dad. Social media took a liking to Daniels' mother, Brikitta Kool-Daniels, who stole...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

WWE World Is Excited For Becky Lynch On Sunday Night

Today may just be a normal WWE house show in Hidalgo, Texas. But for WWE superstar Becky Lynch, the day also marks a very important anniversary. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Lynch noted that today marks eight years since her debut in WWE. She called it "the most shameful debut in history" but noted that she has accomplished nearly everything she's ever wanted to since then.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Special Guests Sunday

Bubba Wallace continues to help expand NASCAR's reach. On Sunday, the 23XI Racing Driver hosted two notable guests inside of his tent in Nashville, Tennessee. ESPN anchor Sage Steele and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo both spent some time with Wallace before Sunday evening's Cup Series race. It's cool to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins Opens Up On Timberwolves Tenure With Karl-Anthony Towns And Zach LaVine: "I Feel Like That Team That We Had Was Really Talented. We Just Needed Some Time."

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a solid place currently. They made the playoffs this year, and have two franchise cornerstones in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Before this current era of Timberwolves basketball, though, the team once had Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Zach LaVine on the same team. That core could have potentially been great down the line as all three of them became All-Star players in this league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
554K+
Followers
65K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy