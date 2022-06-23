Paolo Banchero Reveals Why He's Wearing A Purple Suit Tonight

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was once considered a top-30 prospect for his recruiting class. Apparently, that's no longer the case. In February, Rivals bumped James up from No. 34 to No. 30 in its rankings. Fast forward four months later, and the Sierras Canyon product has dropped all the way to No. 60 in the country.

