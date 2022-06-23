Paolo Banchero Reveals Why He's Wearing A Purple Suit Tonight
Paolo Banchero turned some heads when he showed up to the NBA Draft in a purple suit. Banchero has now given his reason as to why he decided to wear the suit. It had to...thespun.com
Paolo Banchero turned some heads when he showed up to the NBA Draft in a purple suit. Banchero has now given his reason as to why he decided to wear the suit. It had to...thespun.com
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0