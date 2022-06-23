ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former firefighter pleads guilty to possession and distribution of controlled substances at Malden Fire Department

By Bryan Lambert
Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter who allegedly distributed controlled substances to other members of the Malden Fire Department pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Thursday, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading pleaded guilty to counts...

