Former firefighter pleads guilty to possession and distribution of controlled substances at Malden Fire Department

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 13, 3:34 p.m.: A car was forced into a parked car by another driver, who fled the area. A Honda SUV was driving east on North Beacon Street near the Toyota dealership. A Volkswagen tried to pass her and went over the double yellow line. Another vehicle was coming the other direction, so the VW swerved back and collided with the Honda, forcing it into a parked Lexus sedan. The VW did not stop, but the boyfriend of the Honda driver was in another vehicle and he followed the driver. He was able to give Police the location of the VW, which went into a lot at 311 Arsenal St. Multiple witnesses confirmed what happened, as did surveillance video. Police found that the driver was not licensed, and he was wanted on a warrant for unlicensed driving. Jorge Lavaganoli, 30 of Watertown, was arrested on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating left of center, unlicensed driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, and speeding, along with the warrant from Quincy District Court.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO