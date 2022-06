Several Teen Mom stars have been forthcoming about having plastic surgery. From Brazilian Butt Lifts, to breast implants, to full mommy makeovers – some have done it all. Leah Messer is the latest to come clean about a cosmetic procedure she's getting done. Messer revealed she was getting veneers via an Instagram story on June 20. "So I'm at my very first veneers appointment at Smile Savvy with Dr. Joya Lyons," she said in the video, with her twins — 12-year-olds Ali and Aleeah — in the background. "Jaylan [Messer's boyfriend] got his veneers done by her husband, Dr. Drew Lyons, and I'm super excited. What do you guys think?"

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO